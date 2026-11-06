Ramayana: Yash's Gold Ravana Throne Costs Rs 1 Crore, While Rakul Preet Singh's Chariot Is Pricier

In the Ramayana, Ravana's throne was built of 24-karat gold and cost one crore, while Rakul's chariot cost one and a half crore more. The art crew worked hard for four months to design Ravana's enormous throne.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Part 1 is out in theatres, and the film's vast scale and graphics have received widespread appreciation. While the film makes extensive use of visual effects, many items were constructed physically and cost a lot of money.

Ramesh Andhale, the art director for Ramayana, spoke with Prabhat Khabar about how the art department worked tirelessly for four months to construct Ravana's gigantic throne.

He said Yash's throne was made of 24-karat molten gold and gold leaf, costing around Rs 1 crore. To add details, a clay model of the throne was produced first, followed by a fiber version.

He also revealed details regarding Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha chariot. Although the chariot appears in only one scene, the details were so intricate that the crew needed three months to complete it and make it functional. According to Ramesh, the gold-plated chariot cost around Rs 1.15 crore.