'Can't See Anything': Man Wearing Meta Glasses Stopped At Theatre Entry, Argues With Guard (WATCH)

A heated exchange between a man wearing Meta smart glasses and a security guard at a PVR cinema has gone viral on social media after the staff member refused to let him enter the theatre with the camera-equipped eyewear. The incident, reportedly captured in a viral video, has triggered a debate over cinema security rules, privacy and the growing use of wearable technology.

According to the video, the incident took place on October 30. The security guard stopped the man at the cinema entrance, explaining that PVR's policy prohibits camera-enabled devices, including Meta smart glasses, inside screening halls. The guard also pointed towards a notice board displayed nearby, which explicitly mentioned the restriction.

A man went to watch a movie at PVR wearing Meta glasses, but security stopped him, saying they are not allowed.

Staff explained him that PVR has a policy against Meta glasses, which is also mentioned on a banner outside.

The man started arguing that he couldn't remove them because they had prescription lenses.

But, I don't understand why PVR has banned Meta glasses? Anyone who wants to record a movie can do so using a mobile phone too ‍♂️

- Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) November 5, 2026

However, the man was unwilling to accept the restriction and got into a prolonged argument with the security personnel. His unusual justification for wearing the glasses has now become the biggest talking point of the viral clip.

"I Cannot See Without My Glasses"

The man argued that he could easily record the movie using his mobile phone, which was permitted inside the theatre, yet the staff was objecting to his eyewear.

He said, "If I wanted to record the film, I could do so using my phone, which is allowed inside. But you are objecting only to the glasses. My eyesight is weak, and these are prescription glasses. If you do not allow me to wear them inside, I will not be able to see anything in the cinema hall. There would be no point in coming here."

The man maintained that the glasses were essential because of his weak eyesight, insisting that denying him entry with them would make watching the movie impossible.

"We Cannot Break The Rules For You"

The security guard, however, stood firm and refused to make an exception. Explaining the theatre's guidelines, the staff member pointed out that the restriction had already been communicated to customers during the ticket-booking process.

The guard said: "We understand your concern, but we cannot make exceptions to the rules. When you booked the ticket, it was clearly mentioned that Meta glasses are not permitted inside the cinema hall. I can show you the guidelines again. However, I request that you deposit the glasses here and proceed inside to watch the movie.

Despite the man's repeated objections, the security personnel maintained that they were simply enforcing the cinema's existing policy.

The 2-minute, 17-second video was shared on social media platform X by a user named Lakshya Mehta on the evening of November 5. It quickly attracted attention, with several users weighing in on the man's argument and the theatre's restrictions.

The exact location of the PVR cinema remains undisclosed, and the film the man intended to watch has also not been identified.

Asianetnews English has not independently verified the video. PVR, meanwhile, has not issued an official statement regarding the incident so far.

What Is PVR's Policy On Meta Glasses?

PVR INOX prohibits Meta Glasses and other smart eyewear, body cameras and recording-enabled devices inside its cinema halls as part of its anti-piracy measures.

The restriction applies even when the recording feature is switched off, as these devices are considered a potential threat to copyright protection and cinema security.

Under the policy, theatre staff can ask visitors carrying such devices to deposit them at the venue or leave them outside before entering the screening hall. Security personnel may also inspect such gadgets during entry checks.

Customers who refuse to comply with the restrictions risk being denied entry, having their tickets cancelled without a refund or being removed from the premises.

Furthermore, anyone caught recording a movie inside the theatre could face police intervention and potential legal action.