Shadman Islam Stretchered Off After Twisting Ankle During Second West Indies Test

MENAFN - IANS) Sylhet, Nov 6 (IANS) Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was stretchered off the ground after twisting his ankle during the second Test match against the West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Shadman twisted his ankle and fell while fielding on Day 2 of the contest as he grimaced in pain for a few minutes. The opener was then taken on a stretcher off the field and will be sent for scans.

"Shadman suffered a left ankle twist. He is under observation. We will send him for an MRI scan," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

The incident took place during the 78th over of the West Indies batting innings. Amir Jangoo had nudged one through to fine leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Shadman ran from slips to chase the ball.

His left ankle stuck on the turf while crouching, and he twisted it while falling down awkwardly. Hasan Mahmud ran towards him, and the physio was called before the opener was stretchered off the field.

The West Indies resumed on Day 2 on 235/4. They were at 322/8 at lunch on Day 2 and were bowled out for 356 as Shadman's availability for the Test is yet to be confirmed. He did not come out to open as Nayeem Hasan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim began Bangladesh's charge at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, a member from the Bangladesh Cricket Board stated that Shadman's participation in the remainder of the Test is unlikely. "Look, I think it will be difficult for him to make a comeback in the Test match. Let's hope for the best, but we are not very confident about his availability," a member said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Shadman had scored a century in the first innings of the opening Test. The West Indies are leading the two-match Test series after having won the series opener by eight wickets.

On a spin-friendly surface, the Windies bowlers ruled the roost before the batters helped them chase 170 to win the match and take a 1-0 lead.