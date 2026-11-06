Congo's Energy Expansion Opens New Opportunities For Investors At Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027

The Republic of Congo is at a turning point in its energy development. The country aims to increase oil production to 500,000 barrels per day within three years while advancing its Gas Master Plan to reduce flaring. As a result of this strategy, investment opportunities are emerging across the upstream value chain for international oil companies looking to revive exploration and rehabilitate mature fields.

As the country seeks to maximize the value of its hydrocarbon resources, increase production and expand its industrial base, the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027 will bring investors and policymakers together in Brazzaville from June 1–3 to examine projects and investment opportunities across the sector.

Reviving Exploration and Rehabilitating Mature Fields

Opportunities across Congo's oil production sector cater to different investor profiles. The country is seeking to revive exploration, particularly onshore, through the Cuvette and Kouilou permits. The government has also introduced incentives to encourage companies to take on the financial risks associated with exploring geologically complex areas. Greater flexibility in production-sharing contracts, including more favorable fiscal terms for deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, is intended to attract investment into these higher-risk plays.

These measures are beginning to translate into renewed exploration activity. In April 2026, TotalEnergies announced a discovery on the Moho license, where the MHNM-6 NFW exploration well encountered a 160-meter hydrocarbon column. Combined with an earlier discovery on the neighboring Moho F structure, the findings represent estimated recoverable resources of close to 100 million barrels. TotalEnergies plans to develop the resources through tie-backs to existing production infrastructure.

Beyond exploration, Congo is also seeking to extend the productive life of its mature fields. This creates opportunities for independent operators specializing in acquiring and revitalizing assets, using infill drilling and near-field exploration to unlock additional production. Perenco provides an example of this approach. In May 2026, the company reported the results of a five-well infill campaign on its offshore Tchibouela East field, completed at the end of 2025. The wells delivered a sustained production increase of approximately 6,000 barrels of oil per day.

Gas Creates Investment Opportunities in Exports and Domestic Power Generation

Eni's Congo LNG project reached a liquefaction capacity of three million tons per annum (mtpa) in February 2026, when the 2.4-mtpa Nguya floating unit joined the 0.6-mtpa Tango FLNG facility. Together, the two units can process 4.5 billion m3 of gas annually. Eni produced 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Congo in 2025 and expects output to reach 110,000 boepd by the end of 2026.

Beyond exports, natural gas is central to domestic electricity generation. Eni operates the 484-MW Centrale Électrique du Congo, using gas from the M'Boundi field and accounts for 70% of the country's power generation capacity. However, electricity supply remains constrained: Brazzaville faces a production shortfall of more than 130 MW against an estimated demand of 260 MW.

With proven natural gas reserves estimated at 100 billion m3, Congo has scope to attract investment in additional gas-to-power capacity, gas processing and associated infrastructure.

Power Distribution Infrastructure

Beyond power generation, the country offers investment opportunities in the rehabilitation and modernization of its electricity transmission and distribution networks. Congo's electricity crisis, reflects a series of major failures across the network operated by state utility Énergie Électrique du Congo (E2C). Recent checks by Congo's telecommunications regulator found that operators' sites received an average of nine hours of grid electricity per day. Only around 600 MW of installed generation capacity is considered available, while network losses reached 45% in 2022.

The government is therefore pursuing reforms at E2C alongside investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure. The World Bank-backed $100 million Electricity Services Improvement Project, launched in 2025, targets rehabilitation of the 220-kV transmission line connecting Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville, upgrades to substations and improvements to distribution services.

With opportunities spanning the full energy value chain, the Republic of Congo is increasingly being put on the radar of investors assessing prospects across Africa. From oil and gas to power generation and distribution, the country offers investment opportunities across a range of project sizes and capital requirements. CEIF 2027 will bring together government representatives, international operators, investors and service providers to discuss these opportunities and advance commercial partnerships across the country's energy sector.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power in collaboration with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, CEIF 2027 will enable candid dialogue, facilitating new investments and deals in the country's energy sector. For more information, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.