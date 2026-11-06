Ageing Leadership, Stagnant Diversity, Financial Concerns Define India's Top 100 Company Boards

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's top 100 companies are grappling with ageing boards, limited progress on gender diversity and a growing range of financial, operational and geopolitical risks.

The share of women among all directors declined marginally in FY26, while the average age of board members continued to rise and the number of independent directors below 50 fell. Financial, operational and information technology (IT) concerns also featured prominently among the risks flagged by companies. These are among the findings of Excellence Enablers' annual corporate governance survey, published earlier this week.