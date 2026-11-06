Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ageing Leadership, Stagnant Diversity, Financial Concerns Define India's Top 100 Company Boards

Ageing Leadership, Stagnant Diversity, Financial Concerns Define India's Top 100 Company Boards


Date: 2026-11-06 03:12:30

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's top 100 companies are grappling with ageing boards, limited progress on gender diversity and a growing range of financial, operational and geopolitical risks.

The share of women among all directors declined marginally in FY26, while the average age of board members continued to rise and the number of independent directors below 50 fell. Financial, operational and information technology (IT) concerns also featured prominently among the risks flagged by companies. These are among the findings of Excellence Enablers' annual corporate governance survey, published earlier this week.

MENAFN06112026007365015876ID1111924552


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search