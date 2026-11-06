China's Type 004, The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier, May Be Nuclear-Powered Launch Likely In 2027 Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) China is reportedly accelerating work on its fourth aircraft carrier, known as the Type 004, which could also become Beijing's first nuclear-powered carrier. US researchers estimate that the vessel could be launched as early as 2027, marking another step in China's efforts to extend its naval reach and strengthen its ability to project military power overseas.

According to the South China Morning Post, a launch in 2027 could coincide with the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on August 1. Beijing has previously used significant military milestones as occasions to showcase advances in its defence capabilities.

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The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS ), in an assessment released earlier this year, noted that the Type 004 had reached a stage of construction comparable to that of China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in May 2021. The Fujian was launched in June 2022, roughly a year later.

This comparison suggests that a launch in 2027 is possible. However, analysts have cautioned that the Type 004's larger size, potentially more sophisticated propulsion system, and unforeseen construction challenges could affect its timeline.

The nuclear-powered carrier is taking shape at Dalian Shipyard in northeastern China. Satellite imagery shows that construction has progressed rapidly since prefabricated hull sections first appeared in early 2025. By October 2026, the vessel had reached approximately 322 metres in length and 46 metres at its widest point, bringing it close in size to the US Navy's largest aircraft carriers.

At its current stage of construction, the Type 004 is considerably larger than the Fujian was at a comparable point. Its overall dimensions are also expected to increase as work on the bow and flight deck advances.

Estimates suggest that the completed vessel could exceed the approximately 333-metre length of the US Navy's Nimitz-class carriers and approach or surpass the 337-metre Gerald R. Ford class. Janes has separately estimated a final hull length of 336–339 metres, although the exact dimensions remain uncertain.

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The completed Type 004 is also expected to feature an electromagnetic aircraft launch system. With a displacement approaching 110,000 tonnes, it could become the world's largest aircraft carrier.

A larger carrier can accommodate greater quantities of aviation fuel and weapons, along with more space for maintenance facilities, crew quarters and machinery. Its expanded flight deck could also allow it to operate more aircraft and conduct launch and recovery operations simultaneously.

Images released in November from Dalian Shipyard showed structures being fitted inside the vessel's developing hull. These appear to be broadly consistent with arrangements for containing a nuclear reactor.

China's ambitions extend beyond building larger carriers. Its defence industry has also made significant progress in developing sixth-generation fighter jets, potentially giving Beijing a head start over the US in deploying such aircraft aboard its carriers.

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The development comes as China pursues a broader expansion of its aircraft carrier fleet. A 2025 Pentagon report indicated that the Chinese navy aims to add at least six carriers by 2035, potentially increasing its fleet from three vessels to nine.

Analysts said achieving this expansion would require China to ramp up shipbuilding efforts considerably, potentially constructing several aircraft carriers at the same time.

They also noted that a larger fleet could significantly broaden China's military options, allowing it to sustain carrier operations in the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific.

The Pentagon report further argued that China's advances in aircraft carriers, sixth-generation fighter jets and nuclear weapons reflect the country's "historic" growth in military capabilities, leaving the United States "increasingly vulnerable".