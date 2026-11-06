Kyiv Facility, Odessa Port Targeted In Russian Strikes

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The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian Armed Forces carried out overnight drone attacks targeting energy facilities and naval vessels in regions including Kyiv and Odessa.

"As a result of strikes in the Kyiv region... a battery storage facility that supplied electricity to Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities was damaged," the ministry wrote on Telegram, adding that "a dry cargo ship was hit in the port of Odessa, which was delivering dual-use cargo to Ukraine."

These recent attacks follow an earlier report that Russian forces used a FAB bomb to destroy an electrical substation near Sumy.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Russian Aerospace Forces launched a FAB bomb strike, destroying an electrical substation located near Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, according to RIA Novosti.

No details regarding casualties or the extent of the infrastructure damage have been officially confirmed so far.

United States President Donald Trump recently said a localized ceasefire in Oleshky is a "stepping stone for a larger peace deal," stating that broader diplomatic efforts and negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials aim to achieve a lasting end to the war.