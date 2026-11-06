Beijing Backs Azerbaijan's Sovereignty And Seeks Wider Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

China has reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity while expressing readiness to deepen cooperation across political, economic, transport and international affairs. The commitments were outlined by Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei during a briefing in Baku on the outcomes of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and recent bilateral developments.

Lu Mei said relations between the two countries continued to develop dynamically, with significant potential for expansion. She highlighted coordination between relevant institutions in implementing agreements reached at the highest level, saying this work was producing practical results and strengthening the partnership.

The ambassador stated that China supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to determine its national development path. She also welcomed Azerbaijan's consistent position on issues involving China's core interests. Lu Mei referred to President Ilham Aliyev's confirmation of Baku's commitment to the One China principle and his support for global initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Beijing also expressed support for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for 2026–2028 and its aspiration to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Lu Mei said the two countries, as members of the Global South, were expanding cooperation through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, while advocating stronger multilateral engagement and international justice.

Political party relations formed another key area of the briefing. According to the ambassador, the CPC and Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) have maintained regular high-level exchanges through various formats. China is interested in strengthening institutional ties, expanding exchanges on party-building and sharing approaches to public administration. Lu Mei congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful holding of YAP's eighth congress and said Beijing was ready to broaden party-to-party engagement.

The ambassador also discussed China's domestic political agenda, announcing that the 21st CPC National Congress is scheduled for the second half of 2027. One priority will be advancing the party governance system based on Xi Jinping's ideas. Lu Mei said the concept rests on 14 principles and covers long-term governance, anti-corruption efforts, links with the public, internal stability and improvements to party management. She described self-reform as an important instrument for maintaining the party's effectiveness and governance capacity.

The briefing placed bilateral ties within the wider context of China's priorities following the Fifth Plenum. Azerbaijan and China have expanded cooperation in trade, investment, transport and energy in recent years. The Middle Corridor has a prominent place on the agenda, connecting China with European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The route complements cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. With strategic political coordination, growing party contacts and shared interests in regional connectivity and multilateral diplomacy, both sides see scope for further practical achievements. Lu Mei's remarks signal Beijing's intention to build on the partnership and broaden its institutional and international dimensions.