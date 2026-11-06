War Update: 188 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Friday, November 6, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces carried out 79 airstrikes yesterday, dropping 235 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 7,093 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian Defense Forces positions 2,794 times.

Russian shelling targeted, among other locations, Koreniok, Neskuchne, Khrapivshchyna, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Fotovyzh, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Iskryskivshchyna, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Myropillia, Yastrubshchyna, Novokostiantynivka, Pysarivka, Kucherivka, Shalyhyne, Vovkivka, Oleksiivka, Khotin, Rohizne, Nova Sich, Hirky, Mohrytsia, Marine, Sadky, Otruba, Zarichchia, Malushyne, Krovne, Yunakivka, Andriivka, and Kindrativka in the Sumy region, as well as Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on Esman and Kyianytsia.

Defense Forces neutralize more than 90% of Russian Lancet and Molniya drones in one week

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck nine Russian military targets: two areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, four artillery systems, and three drone control centers.

In the Northern Slobozhanshcyna and Kursk directions, Russian forces deployed four guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 185 times, including five attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks toward Mala Vovcha and near Okhrimivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces carried out two assault operations toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops launched three attacks toward Stavky and Dibrova and near Zarichne. Their attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces attacked twice near Yurkivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 11 Russian attacks were recorded over the past day. Russian troops conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka and toward Rozkishne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces launched 16 attacks, attempting to advance near Vilne and Molodetske and toward Kuchеревyi Yar, Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka and Prydniprovske directions, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times, attempting to advance toward Yehorivka, Kosivtseve, Hirke, and near Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces attacked toward Lukianivske.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces lost nearly 2,500 personnel in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff