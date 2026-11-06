ADF Neutralizes 196 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Thursday, November 5, Russian forces launched 227 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones (86 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Hvardiiske, and Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Defense Forces strike Russian attack drone launch site, military depots

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Friday, November 6, Ukrainian air defense had shot down or suppressed 196 enemy drones. Approximately 15 attack drones were still in the air.

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 14 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at eight locations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, between October 29 and November 4, Russian forces deployed 7,947 Lancet and Molniya tactical-level attack drones. Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized nearly 91% of these drones.