Russian Night Attack Damages Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv Region, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram.

In Boryspil district, a fire broke out in a private residential house and an outbuilding. Both structures were completely destroyed. Three people were injured.

“Two of them suffered acute stress reactions, while another man sustained a traumatic brain injury and abrasions to his limbs. All received the necessary medical assistance at the scene. Hospitalization was not required,” the regional administration head уточнив.

In Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian forces attack energy infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region

In Obukhiv district, the blast wave also shattered windows in an academic building and a dormitory belonging to an educational institution.

Emergency response teams are working at the affected locations. Efforts to deal with the consequences of the attack are ongoing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 5, two people were injured in a Russian drone strike on a production and warehouse facility in Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

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