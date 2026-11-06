Bust Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sculpted By Naresh Kumar Kumawat Unveiled In Atlanta, USA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6th November, 2026: A bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, created by Indian sculptor Shri Naresh Kumar Kumawat, was unveiled at the Consulate General of India in Atlanta on October 31, marking Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).
India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, unveiled the bust and spoke about Sardar Patel's role in bringing the princely states together after Independence. He also remembered the contribution Patel made to building a united India. The occasion held particular significance as the unveiling took place on Patel's birth anniversary, which is observed as National Unity Day.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played an essential part in bringing hundreds of princely states to join the Indian Union after India's Independence. His efforts shaped the country's political map and earned him the title of the Iron Man of India. Having his bust unveiled at the Indian Consulate in Atlanta gives the Indian community there an opportunity to connect with an important part of the country's history. For Naresh Kumar Kumawat, it was a chance to create a public sculpture of someone who holds a great place in the history of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naresh Kumar Kumawat said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has a very special place in India's history. When we speak about how India came together after Independence, his name is always central to that story. His contribution to the country is something that deserves to be remembered well beyond our borders. Sculpting his bust was a matter of immense pride for me. I hope this work serves as a reminder of his legacy for the Indian community and everyone who visits the Consulate in Atlanta."
The inauguration on October 31 united two crucial events in the history of India: the role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the importance of National Unity Day. Following the installation of the bust in the Indian Consulate in Atlanta, the contributions of Sardar Patel will live on in the memories of visitors in the area.
India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, unveiled the bust and spoke about Sardar Patel's role in bringing the princely states together after Independence. He also remembered the contribution Patel made to building a united India. The occasion held particular significance as the unveiling took place on Patel's birth anniversary, which is observed as National Unity Day.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played an essential part in bringing hundreds of princely states to join the Indian Union after India's Independence. His efforts shaped the country's political map and earned him the title of the Iron Man of India. Having his bust unveiled at the Indian Consulate in Atlanta gives the Indian community there an opportunity to connect with an important part of the country's history. For Naresh Kumar Kumawat, it was a chance to create a public sculpture of someone who holds a great place in the history of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naresh Kumar Kumawat said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has a very special place in India's history. When we speak about how India came together after Independence, his name is always central to that story. His contribution to the country is something that deserves to be remembered well beyond our borders. Sculpting his bust was a matter of immense pride for me. I hope this work serves as a reminder of his legacy for the Indian community and everyone who visits the Consulate in Atlanta."
The inauguration on October 31 united two crucial events in the history of India: the role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the importance of National Unity Day. Following the installation of the bust in the Indian Consulate in Atlanta, the contributions of Sardar Patel will live on in the memories of visitors in the area.
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