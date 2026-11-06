Baku Hosts Conference On“Azerbaijan's Victory: Military Strategy, Diplomacy, And National Unity” (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A national scientific and practical conference dedicated to Victory Day, titled“Azerbaijan's Victory: Military Strategy, Diplomacy and National Unity” was held at the Cultural Center of the State Security Service (SSS).

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the SSS, the service's press office reported.

According to the report, the event was attended by senior officials of the SSS, MPs, veterans of security agencies, and faculty members from both specialized and civilian higher education institutions.

Following the formal opening of the event, a minute of silence was observed in honor of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and the National Anthem was played.

Delivering the opening speech at the conference, the Head of the Academy, Major General Elshad Nasirov, described the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War as the most significant event in the history of the Azerbaijani nation's statehood. He emphasized that this triumph was the result of army building, military strategy, diplomatic efforts, and national unity, a foundation laid by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and successfully continued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The speech also highlighted that this historic Victory, embodying the might of the state, the indomitable will of the people, and their confidence in the future, will serve as an eternal source of pride for generations to come.

Then, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Academician Rafael Huseynov highlighted that the victory was rooted not only in the resolute leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who upholds the political legacy of Heydar Aliyev, but also in the significance of the interviews the President gave to foreign media during the Patriotic War, which played a crucial role in conveying our rightful position to the world. In his speech, MP, Doctor of Political Science Rizvan Nabiyev said that the policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has further strengthened the country's economic, political, and military potential, and that the achievements attained have opened up broad opportunities for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Rector of the Military Institute of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major General Elchin Mammadov, pointed out that National Leader Heydar Aliyev identified the training of national military personnel as a priority, and that President Ilham Aliyev has consistently continued this course, further developing the military education system and the potential of the army.

At the conclusion, a video dedicated to the theme of the conference was screened.