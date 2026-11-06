Turkmenistan, Romania Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Romania have reaffirmed their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation and maintaining constructive dialogue, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Bucharest reported today, November 6.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Romanian Foreign Minister Sebastian-Dănuț Neculăescu and heads of diplomatic missions from Asian countries, including Turkmen Ambassador to Romania Annamammet Annayev, held at the Romanian Foreign Ministry on November 4, 2026.

As part of a courtesy visit, Annayev presented the Romanian foreign minister with a congratulatory letter from Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on the occasion of his appointment.

During a brief conversation, the Turkmen ambassador outlined the priority areas of Turkmen-Romanian cooperation and expressed hope for their continued steady development.

“Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing a constructive dialogue and expressed confidence that continued cooperation at various levels would contribute to strengthening their friendly and partnership-based relations,” the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Romania maintain a bilateral cooperation agenda covering political dialogue, trade, energy and transport. One of the key initiatives is the proposed Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor, involving Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Romania, which is intended to provide an additional transport link between Asia and Europe.

In 2026, the sides continued discussing ways to expand bilateral relations. In July, the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposed reviving the AGRI project, which could facilitate the delivery of Caspian natural gas to European markets, while also discussing port-to-port cooperation between Constanta and Turkmenbashi.

Turkmenistan is also exploring the possibility of laying an electricity cable across the Caspian Sea to export power to Azerbaijan and potentially onward to other markets, while Romania is involved in the proposed Black Sea submarine cable project, which would connect the South Caucasus with the European electricity grid.