Kazakhstan Extends Ban On Oil Product Exports For Six Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has extended a ban on the export of petroleum products, including to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, for another six months, according to an order issued by the Minister of Energy.

Under the order dated October 30, 2026, the ban will remain in effect from November 22, 2026, through May 22, 2027.

The restrictions apply to the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and certain types of petroleum products by road, as well as petroleum products transported by rail.

At the same time, Kazakhstan plans to lift the ban on exports of petroleum bitumen outside the customs territory of the EAEU.

Kazakhstan forecasts oil production of 96 million tons and gas production of 64.5 billion cubic meters in 2026. The country plans to increase oil output to approximately 99 million tons in 2027.

Kazakhstan produced about 99.6 million tons of oil in 2025. Oil production in 2026 was affected by attacks on infrastructure and temporary suspensions of oil shipments through terminals of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). Technical problems were also reported at Tengiz, the country's largest oil field.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the country's trade turnover with EAEU member states reached $20.99 billion in January-August 2026, up 7.3% year-on-year in nominal terms.

During the reporting period, exports amounted to $6.64 billion, down 0.2%, while imports increased by 11.2% to $14.35 billion.

Russia accounted for the largest share of Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EAEU countries at 87.3%, followed by Kyrgyzstan at 8.3%, Belarus at 4%, and Armenia at 0.4%.