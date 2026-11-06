Lop Rahul Speaks Constitution In Delhi, Works Differently In Kerala, Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (IANS) BJP state President, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday accused Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of adopting double standards by speaking about the Constitution, democracy and secularism in Delhi while his party follows a different political line in Kerala.

He said LoP Rahul Gandhi often speaks about constitutional values, democracy, secularism and the rights of women and young people at the national level.

However, the Congress' political arrangements in Kerala tell a different story, Chandrasekhar alleged.

Chandrasekhar, who is one of the three BJP MLA's in the state, accused the Congress of maintaining an open political understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala while claiming to champion secularism and constitutional values.

He alleged that the organisation was opposed to the Constitution and secular principles and also linked it to the political unrest in Bangladesh.

The BJP leader also questioned the Congress' dependence on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, alleging that some of its ministers had openly declared that their sole political objective was "religion, religion, religion".

Taking aim at LoP Gandhi's repeated references to the future of India's youth, Chandrasekhar said the Congress in Kerala had failed to implement the PM SHRI education scheme, which seeks to improve the quality of education in government schools.

He alleged that the party had yielded to pressure from the Muslim League rather than supporting a programme intended to provide better educational opportunities to children from poor families.

The BJP leader also accused LoP Gandhi of maintaining silence over what he described as attempts by his political allies in Kerala to curtail women's rights and restrict their freedom.

He further questioned the Congress' support for Muslim reservation in Kerala, which he described as unconstitutional, while Rahul Gandhi continued to speak about constitutional principles elsewhere.

"Rahul Gandhi speaks one language in Delhi, while his party functions in an entirely different manner in Kerala. What else can this be called if not deceptive politics?" he asked.