MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Embrace the Cooler Season with a Meaningful Umrah Journey, Steps from Al Masjid Al Haram.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, November 2026: As Makkah welcomes the cooler season, Address Jabal Omar Makkah invites pilgrims and travellers to experience a season shaped by togetherness, spiritual connection and thoughtful hospitality. As temperatures become milder, creating a more inviting atmosphere for pilgrims and travellers. As temperatures become milder, creating a more inviting atmosphere for pilgrims and travellers. The hotel offers a stay that brings guests closer to Al Masjid Al Haram while complementing the rhythm of their Umrah journey. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Located steps from Al Masjid Al Haram, Address Jabal Omar Makkah combines exceptional proximity with refined accommodation and experiences centred around worship and comfort. From preparing for prayer and performing Umrah to gathering over a meal or returning to a Haram-view room, the hotel provides a welcoming setting throughout the pilgrimage.

A Season to Come Closer:

The cooler months offer a comfortable opportunity to spend time in Makkah, with many pilgrims embracing the experience of Umrah during the day and evening. Address Jabal Omar Makkah's location in the Jabal Omar district allows guests to move conveniently between the hotel and Al Masjid Al Haram, making proximity an important part of the journey.

Whether setting out for prayer, returning after Tawaf and Sa'i, or spending time with family, guests can enjoy an experience shaped around the rhythm of pilgrimage, with thoughtful service accompanying each part of their stay.

Moments Above Makkah:

Among the hotel's distinctive experiences is the Sky Musallah, an elevated prayer hall suspended within a skybridge between the 36th and 38th floors. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's highest suspended prayer hall overlooking the Holy Kaaba, it accommodates up to 520 worshippers and offers panoramic views of Al Masjid Al Haram.

The Sky Musallah provides a remarkable setting for prayer, bringing worshippers together above the city in a space defined by its views and architectural distinction.

Hospitality Between Moments of Worship:

Following time spent at Al Masjid Al Haram, guests can return to elegantly appointed Haram-view rooms and suites, offering views of the Holy Kaaba and the surrounding city. Designed with comfort in mind, the accommodation provides a welcoming space for rest throughout the Umrah journey.

Dining adds another dimension to the experience. At The Restaurant, guests can enjoy Saudi and Hejazi-inspired flavours alongside international favourites, while the Lobby Lounge offers a welcoming setting for Saudi coffee and dates. Together, these experiences create opportunities for families and fellow travellers to gather over food and enjoy time together during their stay.

As the cooler season unfolds, Address Jabal Omar Makkah brings together the essential elements of a stay in Makkah: proximity to Al Masjid Al Haram, dedicated prayer facilities, Haram-view accommodation and thoughtful service. Whether embarking on an Umrah journey or travelling with family, guests are invited to embrace a season of spiritual connection and meaningful experiences in the heart of Makkah.

About Address Jabal Omar Makkah:

Address Jabal Omar Makkah is a spiritually centred luxury hotel located steps from Al-Masjid Al-Haram, offering pilgrims a refined hospitality experience designed around worship, calm, and proximity to the Holy Mosque.

The hotel is home to the Sky Musallah, an elevated prayer hall set on a skybridge between the 36th and 38th floors, accommodating up to 520 worshippers. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the highest suspended prayer hall overlooking the Holy Kaaba overlooking the Holy Kaaba, it offers sweeping views of Al-Masjid Al-Haram and the city of Makkah, creating a uniquely serene setting for prayer and quiet reflection.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah offers panoramic Haram-view rooms and dining venues, including The Restaurant and the Lobby Lounge, with menus inspired by Saudi and Hejazi traditions and structured around prayer and fasting schedules.