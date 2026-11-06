RAF STARS HEAD TO ABU DHABI FOR FAN ACTIVATIONS AHEAD OF MIDDLE EAST DEBUT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Khamzat Chimaev, Colby Covington, Arman Tsarukyan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Peña among stars set for fight-week activities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; November, 2026 - Real American Freestyle (RAF) is bringing some of the biggest names in wrestling and combat sports to Abu Dhabi next week, with a series of fan activities leading into its Middle East debut at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, November 14.

Khamzat Chimaev, Colby Covington, Arman Tsarukyan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Peña and newly crowned five-time World Champions Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder are among the stars expected in the UAE capital. Fans will have the opportunity to get closer to their favourite athletes through an open press conference, ceremonial face-offs and an exclusive meet-and-greet ahead of fight night.

On Thursday, November 12, the RAF Abu Dhabi open press conference will take place inside Etihad Arena's MICE Ballroom from 6pm–7.30pm. All 26 athletes competing at RAF Abu Dhabi are scheduled to attend, discussing their upcoming bouts before taking part in ceremonial face-offs from 7.30pm–8pm.

An exclusive meet-and-greet will follow from 8pm–9pm at the Aldar Club Lounge inside Etihad Arena, giving fans the opportunity to meet all the RAF Abu Dhabi athletes. Tickets are priced at AED 150 per person, with limited availability, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster and etihadarena.

Fans attending the press conference and ceremonial face-offs on November 12, as well as RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, can also enjoy a range of interactive experiences at Etihad Arena. These include a 360-degree camera experience, life-size athlete cutouts, a grip strength challenge and a reaction challenge to test their reflexes. Fans can also take photos with a championship belt display and visit a dedicated merchandise booth to purchase official RAF memorabilia.

RAF NEXT GEN will get underway on Saturday, November 14, with the youth wrestling competition's preliminary rounds taking place at NYU Abu Dhabi's on-campus gymnasium from 9am–3pm.

That evening, RAF Abu Dhabi takes over Etihad Arena, with doors opening at 6.30pm and the show beginning at 8pm. Chimaev challenges Covington for the RAF Cruiserweight Crossover Championship in the main event, while UFC No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan faces Neiman Gracie in a Catchweight Crossover matchup in the co-main event.

Elsewhere on the card, Merab Dvalishvili faces former UFC rival Marlon Moraes, Umar Nurmagomedov takes on Urijah Faber, and Julianna Peña meets Diana Avsaragova. Other notable matchups include Kennedy Blades against Bella Mir, Zabit Magomedsharipov against Giga Chikadze, and Jordan Burroughs against Azamat Nurykau.

The card also features newly crowned five-time World Champions Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder, both fresh off gold-medal performances at the 2026 World Championships in Astana. Dake will defend his RAF Cruiserweight Championship against Alp Arslan Begenjov, while Snyder puts his RAF Light Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shamil Erdogan.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, November 15, with the RAF NEXT GEN finals at Etihad Arena from 12pm–5pm, bringing the youth competition to the same venue as the professional card and giving the next generation of RAF stars the chance to compete on the same mat as their professional peers.

Together, the fan activities, RAF Abu Dhabi card and RAF NEXT GEN will showcase the breadth of freestyle wrestling in the UAE capital, from emerging talent to some of the sport's most recognised names.

Tickets for RAF Abu Dhabi start from AED 95, with a special offer of four Category 5 tickets for AED 450 (four for the price of three). Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster and etihadarena.

About Real American Freestyle:

Real American Freestyle (RAF) is the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league and the new main stage for the sport's elite. Founded by Chad Bronstein, Izzy Martinez, and Eric Bischoff, RAF brings Olympic champions, World medalists, NCAA standouts, and top MMA crossover athletes together in a modern fight-night format built for today's combat sports audience.

Since launching in August 2025, RAF has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing properties in combat sports, generating billions of media impressions and more than 300 million social views per event. RAF combines elite competition, global storytelling, and high-level production to create matchups and moments that extend far beyond the mat.

All RAF events stream live exclusively on FOX Nation. Beyond the professional league, RAF is building a broader wrestling ecosystem through athlete development initiatives, a national youth wrestling tournament series, and club acquisition under RAF NEXT GEN and RAF Clubs.