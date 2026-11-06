HOLM Developments' Growing Presence In Jumeirah Garden City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jumeirah Garden City is set for further development following Dubai Municipality's introduction of updated planning regulations for the area. The changes offer more flexibility for developers and landowners, opening up new possibilities for residential and commercial projects. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the new regulations, plots measuring 1,000 sqm or more may be eligible for buildings of up to eight residential floors, with a floor area ratio of up to 3.5. Smaller neighbouring plots can also be combined to meet the minimum land requirement, creating more opportunities for redevelopment.

For HOLM Developments, the changes are particularly relevant. The company already has a strong presence in Jumeirah Garden City, with three projects in the area: HOLM One, Linea by HOLM and HOLM Central.

The level of activity around its developments is also reflected in recent transaction data. HOLM One and Linea by HOLM have each recorded 194 transactions, bringing their combined transaction value to AED 521.19 million.

Commenting on the area's development, Sergey Avayan, CEO of HOLM Developments, said:

“Jumeirah Garden City has always been an important location for us. Its central position and connection to different parts of Dubai make it an area with a lot of potential. These updated regulations bring new opportunities for the neighbourhood, and it will be interesting to see how the area develops in the coming years. We are pleased to already have a presence here through our projects and to be part of that growth.”

The new regulations could attract more investment to Jumeirah Garden City and open doors for further development in the area. With several projects already in the neighbourhood, HOLM Developments has an established presence and is part of the changes taking place in the community.