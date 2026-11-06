Diwali Morning Main Door Vastu Tips: 2 Must-Do Rituals And Key Dos & DON'ts To Attract Wealth

Maintaining a clean, well-lit, and uncluttered threshold by avoiding broken footwear or trash ensures your home remains safe, festive and welcoming for family and guests throughout the festive season.

The main entrance of a house is more than just a doorway. It is the first thing guests notice when they visit and it plays an important role in keeping the house clean, safe and welcoming. In Hindu traditions, the main entrance is also linked to happiness, wealth and good fortune. This is why many families pay special attention to their front doors during Diwali and other festivals.

According to Vastu Shastra, the main entrance is an important part of a home's energy and is believed to be the place through which positive energy enters. Many people follow simple Vastu remedies to make this area feel clean and auspicious. Two commonly followed remedies involve turmeric water and a small piece of alum (fitkari).

Turmeric has a special place in Indian homes and religious traditions. It is used during prayers, weddings, festivals and other auspicious occasions. In Hindu beliefs, turmeric is linked to purity, good luck and prosperity. This is why some families use turmeric water as part of their home-cleaning and prayer rituals.

According to a popular Vastu remedy, sprinkling turmeric water near the main entrance is believed to bring positive energy into the house and create an auspicious atmosphere.

How to follow this remedy:



Take a clean bowl or small container of water.

Add a small pinch of turmeric powder and mix it well.

You can also add a little Gangajal. After cleaning the entrance, lightly sprinkle the mixture around the doorframe and nearby floor.

Many families prefer doing this in the morning after cleaning the house. However, avoid pouring too much water near the entrance, as it can make the floor slippery, you just need to sprinkle a bit.

One practical point to remember is that turmeric can leave yellow stains on floors, walls and other surfaces. Therefore, use a small amount and test it on an inconspicuous area first.

2. Keep a small piece of fitkari under the doormat

Fitkari, also known as alum, is another item linked to traditional Vastu remedies. It is a crystal-like substance commonly found in Indian households.

According to Vastu beliefs, alum is associated with removing negative energy and creating a peaceful atmosphere. Some people believe that keeping a small piece of fitkari near the main entrance helps reduce negative influences inside the house.

How to follow this remedy:



Take a small piece of clean, dry fitkari.

Wrap it securely in a small piece of red cloth.

Place the wrapped piece beneath the doormat near the main entrance. Replace it from time to time, according to your family's tradition.

There is no fixed scientific rule about how often it should be changed. Remember to keep it somewhere in a way that children and pets cannot reach it.

Apart from these two remedies, keeping the entrance clean and organised is a simple way to make your home look welcoming. Here are six things to keep in mind:

1. Do not allow rubbish to collect: Keep dustbins, waste and unwanted items away from the main entrance.

2. Remove broken footwear:Avoid leaving damaged shoes, slippers or unused objects near the door.

3. Keep the entrance well-lit: A properly lit entrance makes it easier and safer for family members and visitors to enter the house.

4. Repair damaged doors: Fix broken handles, loose hinges, damaged paint and cracked doorframes.

5. Avoid blocking the doorway: Keep the entrance clear so that people can walk in and out comfortably.

6. Keep the area clean in the evening: Many families light a diya near the entrance in the evening, ensure to keep the area always clean.

Make sure it is placed safely, away from curtains, footwear and other items that can catch fire.

In Hindu religious beliefs, Maa Lakshmi is worshipped as the goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. The main entrance is often decorated during Diwali because it is seen as the symbolic entrance through which happiness and prosperity are welcomed into the home.

This is why families make colourful rangolis, light diyas, decorate doorways with flowers and keep the entrance clean during festivals. These customs are also a way of preparing the home for celebrations and welcoming guests.

Keeping the entrance clean, repairing damaged doors and ensuring proper lighting are practical steps that make any home more comfortable and welcoming.

A clean entrance, a peaceful home and happy family members are good things to welcome every day.