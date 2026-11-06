Ro Khanna Condemns Hindu Nationalism Amid Potential 2028 Presidential Run

Ro Khanna Addresses Hindu Nationalism and 2028 Presidential Speculation

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has unequivocally condemned 'Hindu nationalism' while expressing support for student demonstrators protesting against corruption and advocating for inclusion. Khanna was questioned by X user Gaurav Sabnis about reports that his allies were seeking to push him as a potential Democrat candidate for President in 2028. Sabnis posted on X, "Heads up @RoKhanna prepping for a 28 run that I will be VERY focused on asking you to spell out your stance on Hindutva RSS Modi. You position yourself as a progressive but are silent on what's unfolding in India under Modi from political prisoners to disenfranchising minorities."

In his reply the Indian-American Congressman stated,“I have unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism & applauded the students in the streets speaking out against corruption and for inclusion. My grandfather was part of Gandhi's independence movement and I believe in Gandhi and Nehru's vision of pluralism.”

Details on the Potential 2028 Presidential Bid

According to a report in Politico, allies of the Indian-American Congressman have launched the“Run Ro” initiative to encourage him to seek the US presidency in 2028, even as the California Democrat stated he would deliberate with his family following the holidays regarding a potential White House bid or endorsement of another candidate. Spearheaded by former Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst, the draft committee aims to raise funds and build grassroots momentum while Khanna evaluates his political trajectory.

Addressing the development, Khanna told Politico,“Whether I run or support someone else is something I will decide with my family after the holidays.” According to Politico, Khanna is not directly affiliated with the political action group, establishing that the announcement originated from external supporters aiming to draft the legislator rather than from an official campaign launch.

Past Statements and Background

Earlier, in a conversation with prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser Ajay Jain Bhoturia Khanna called the mid-term performance of his party a Tsunami. "This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump...People want lower costs. They want this war ended. Why? Because if you end the war, you're going to immediately lower the cost of food, lower the cost of gas, lower the cost of diesel. That's causing home heating to go up," Khanna said.

Born in Philadelphia in 1976 to an immigrant family, he represents California's 17th Congressional District in Silicon Valley. His paternal grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, participated in India's independence movement and was imprisoned for resisting British colonial rule. An alumnus of the University of Chicago and Yale Law School, Khanna previously served as a deputy assistant secretary at the US Department of Commerce during the Obama administration and co-chaired Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign. He resides in Fremont, California, with his wife, Ritu, and their two children.

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