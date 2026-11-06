China Ready To Expand AI Cooperation With Azerbaijan - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), including the exchange of experience, the development of international initiatives, and joint work on digital transformation, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent covering the event reports.

According to her, China and Azerbaijan, being states of the Global South, hold close positions on issues of global governance, including international cooperation in the field of AI.

Lu noted that Azerbaijan supports Chinese initiatives in this area and participates in the activities of the Group of Friends of International Cooperation to build capacity in the field of AI. Representatives of Azerbaijan also repeatedly visited China to participate in specialized seminars and exchange experiences.

The ambassador said that Beijing is ready to facilitate Baku's participation in international cooperation programs proposed as part of the 2026 World Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

She also emphasized that the Azerbaijani government pays significant attention to the digital transformation of socio-economic development. As an example, the diplomat mentioned the AI Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028 and the Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026–2029, approved by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to envoy, cooperation between the two countries in the field of artificial intelligence has complementary potential and opens up broad prospects for joint projects.

The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of AI, share experience in technological development, and promote the creation of new opportunities for digital transformation.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China's international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing's economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.