SUNG YIL HOME TEX CEO Moon Jun-Ho Opens New Horizon In Sustainable Bedding

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SUNG YIL HOME TEX CEO Moon Jun-ho

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUNG YIL HOME TEX, a pioneer in eco-friendly textile manufacturing, has officially announced the launch of its revolutionary premium "Sustainable Home Textile" bedding lineup. Specially engineered for modern consumers with sensitive skin exposed to environmental hormones and chemical irritants, this next-generation bedding combines global environmental certifications with a cutting-edge digital traceability system to ensure a truly safe sleeping environment.The inspiration behind this innovative product line stems directly from SUNG YIL HOME TEX's CEO, Moon Jun-ho, and his personal struggle with severe atopic dermatitis. Having lived with the condition for years, Moon observed the rapid advancements in sustainable textile technology and committed himself to a deep personal mission: to create the ultimate bedding that allows those with sensitive skin to sleep peacefully without worrying about chemical residues.Because bedding remains in direct, prolonged contact with the skin during sleep, SUNG YIL HOME TEX established "zero post-production harmful residue" as the absolute priority of its product development. Following years of rigorous material research and global on-site verifications, the company successfully perfected an ultra-safe manufacturing protocol.SUNG YIL HOME TEX selected premium French Linen and wood-pulp-derived TENCELTM as its primary raw materials. Both fibers are highly celebrated for their exceptional breathability, moisture regulation, and silky-smooth textures that minimize skin friction. Furthermore, both materials are naturally biodegradable at the end of their lifecycle, representing the pinnacle of ecological circularity.To guarantee that no chemical toxins remain in the final fabrics, SUNG YIL HOME TEX strictly aligned its dyeing and finishing processes with the Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL) guidelines set by the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC)-the global gold standard for hazardous chemical management in the textile supply chain. By entirely eliminating hazardous substances at the earliest stages of production, the company is recognized for establishing a solid foundation for non-toxic, premium, skin-safe bedding.In addition to product safety, SUNG YIL HOME TEX's major competitive edge lies in its radical transparency. Proactively aligning with the European Union's (EU) evolving environmental mandates, the company has integrated a Digital Product Passport (DPP) platform. By scanning the digital identification code attached to the bedding, consumers can easily trace the entire production history-from spinning, weaving, and dyeing to the final sewing process. This system effectively prevents "greenwashing" (deceptive environmental marketing) and allows customers to personally verify the safety of chemicals used throughout production, establishing unparalleled brand integrity."In an era where environmental hormones and micro-pollutants impose severe stress on our skin, I committed to relentless, uncompromising research to create bedding that families and children can sleep in with absolute peace of mind," said Moon Jun-ho, CEO of SUNG YIL HOME TEX. "By strictly adhering to the global ZDHC guidelines from sourcing to dyeing, we will set a new global standard for true sustainable home textiles."As the global bedding industry increasingly converges with eco-conscious consumption, sleep-tech, and preventive healthcare, SUNG YIL HOME TEX's bold initiative-grounded in honest material selection and absolute transparency-is expected to bring a highly positive, healthy, and restorative impact to the global textile market.About SUNG YIL HOME TEXSUNG YIL HOME TEX is a premier South Korean sustainable textile manufacturer dedicated to producing high-quality, eco-friendly home products. By combining premium natural fibers with advanced, non-toxic manufacturing processes, SUNG YIL HOME TEX delivers safe, comfortable, and environmentally responsible bedding solutions for global consumers.Media ContactCompany Name: SUNG YIL HOME TEXContact Person: MR. MOON JUN HOAddress: Seoul, South KoreaKeywords / Categories for Submission:Home & Family, Retail, Textiles & Apparel, Environment, Health & Medicine, Lifestyle

MOON JUNHO

SUNG YIL HOME TEX

+82 10-7750-0068

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SUNG YIL HOME TEX CEO Moon Jun-ho Opens New Horizon in Sustainable Bedding News Provided By SUNG IL INTERNATIONAL CO LTD November 06, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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