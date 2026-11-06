Former Prosecutor Brings DWI Insight To DUI Lawyer Practice In Lee's Summit, MO

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A DWI arrest can trigger consequences in criminal court and at the same time put a driver's license at risk, and Kelly & Jansen LLC is helping Missouri drivers understand what lies ahead. The law firm operates from 114 SW Third Street in Lee's Summit and represents clients throughout Jackson and Cass Counties, including Independence, Blue Springs, and Raymore. Residents searching for a DUI Lawyer in Lee's Summit, MO, can turn to the firm for clear guidance on charges, potential penalties, and next steps.The firm's DWI/DUI defense practice draws on the background of attorney David A. Kelly, a former Jackson County prosecutor who has handled many DUI/DWI cases throughout his career. As a DUI Attorney in Lee's Summit, MO, the team reviews each client's circumstances and pursues the direction the client chooses, whether that means seeking a dismissal, negotiating a plea, or taking the case to trial. The firm also represents young drivers facing underage DUI and other alcohol-related offenses.Beyond DWI defense, Kelly & Jansen LLC handles criminal defense, personal injury, and family law matters such as divorce, child custody, and child support. The firm offers free initial consultations and keeps office hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a direct point of contact when legal questions arise.To learn more about Kelly & Jansen LLC's DUI/DWI defense services, please visit their website or contact their office at (816) 347-1818.About Kelly & Jansen LLC: Kelly & Jansen LLC is a law firm headquartered in Lee's Summit, MO, serving clients across Jackson County, Cass County, and the greater Kansas City area. The firm provides representation in DWI/DUI defense, criminal defense, personal injury, and family law, guided by a commitment to attentive, experienced advocacy for every client.

Dave Kelly

Kelly & Jansen LLC

+1 816-347-1818

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Former Prosecutor Brings DWI Insight to DUI Lawyer Practice in Lee's Summit, MO News Provided By Kelly & Jansen LLC November 06, 2026, 07:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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