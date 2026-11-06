Kerala HC Warns Ex‐DGP Thachankary Of Bail Cancellation Over Foreign Job Plea

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday came down heavily on retired Director General of Police Tomin J. Thachankary for seeking permission to travel abroad for a job after spending his entire period in custody at the jail hospital, warning that his bail could even be cancelled.

Justice A. Badharudeen expressed strong reservations over the plea, pointing out that Thachankary had not spent even a single day in jail after his conviction in a disproportionate assets case in September.

The court had examined his medical records, submitted by the Poojappura Central Jail Superintendent following an earlier direction.

The records showed that he had remained in hospital throughout his four weeks in custody.

"He has been admitted to the hospital from the date of admission till the date of release. He has not been in jail even for a day. Nicely stayed in the hospital. There he has 1,000 ailments. Now, no ailments. Wants to go to Dubai and do a job. How can it be? Don't repeat lies before the court," the judge observed.

The court questioned how a person who had cited serious health problems while in custody could now claim to be fit enough to take up employment abroad.

"When he goes to jail, he goes and lies down in the hospital instead of staying in jail. Once he comes out, he is completely healthy. All this cannot happen," the court remarked.

The judge also warned that the court could consider cancelling the bail granted to him, saying such conduct had to be viewed seriously.

The matter was posted for further hearing on Thursday.

Thachankary was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 30.84 lakh by the Kottayam Vigilance Court on September 17 after being convicted of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income between 2003 and 2007.

The assets were valued at Rs 30.84 lakh, constituting 52.33 per cent of his known income.

He was the first former police officer of DGP rank in Kerala to be sent to prison following a criminal conviction.

The High Court suspended his sentence and granted him bail on October 15 pending the disposal of his appeal.

He subsequently approached the court seeking relaxation of his bail conditions to travel abroad for employment.