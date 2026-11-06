K'taka CM Shivakumar To Attend Lop Gandhi's Meeting In Delhi, Call On Union Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday will leave for Delhi to attend a meeting convened by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders. While in the national Capital he will call on Union Ministers.

Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said the meeting would be held in the evening and would last around one-and-a-half hours. He clarified that he would not meet anyone else in Delhi due to the Deepavali festival.

CM Shivakumar's itinerary stated that he will leave land in national Capital in the evening. He is to call on Union Ministers and he is halting today at the Karnataka Bhavan.

Following his visit to Delhi, speculation over a Cabinet expansion has gained momentum in Karnataka's political circles. Party insiders say the Congress high command is likely to finalise its decision and communicate it to CM Shivakumar.

It may be noted that two Cabinet berths are currently vacant, while the Cabinet has no women representation. AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had earlier said that he would take responsibility for the delay, adding that it was pending at his end.

Party insiders also indicate that CM Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are engaged in intense lobbying to secure Cabinet berths for their respective supporters.

On the inauguration of the Pink Line of Namma Metro, scheduled for November 13, CM Shivakumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Bengaluru at the invitation of the state government.

"We invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the Pink Line of the Metro on November 13. Some people are trying to take credit by claiming that they invited him. What has the BJP got to do with this?" he questioned.

He said the Metro project was being developed with public money and through loans taken by the government.

"This is people's money. We are developing the Metro by raising loans. I will present certain issues before the Prime Minister on November 13," he said.

Asked when he would return to Kanakapura, CM Shivakumar said he would visit the constituency after three or four days.

It can be noted that the 7.5-km elevated section of Bengaluru's Pink Line (Namma Metro) is scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi on November 13, 2026.

The corridor connects Kalena Agrahara (Bannerghatta Road) to Nagawara (Outer Ring Road). The total length is 21.26 kms with 18 stations, 6 elevated and 12 underground. The first 7.5-km elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere will open first.

Elevated Stations are Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Tavarekere. The remaining underground stretch (Dairy Circle to Nagawara) is targeted for completion by March 2027.