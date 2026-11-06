Is Watching TV While Eating Bad For You? Know What Ayurveda Says About Mindful Eating

Watching TV while eating may encourage mindless eating and affect digestion. Discover why Ayurveda recommends mindful meals and how this everyday habit could influence your mental and physical well-being.

Do you have the habit of watching TV or scrolling your mobile while eating? Ayurveda says the way we eat affects our health in a big way. You should follow these 7 simple rules.People do not just eat to satisfy their hunger these days. Some people work on their laptops while eating, and others watch TV or use their phones. You lose focus on your food this way. We also forget to chew our food properly. Ayurveda explains that the way you eat is just as important as eating nutritious food. You can check out the right way to eat here.You must always sit in a quiet and clean place to eat your meals, according to Ayurveda. You should avoid watching TV, using your mobile, or talking loudly while eating. These habits distract your attention from the food. You need to chew every bite properly. You should not swallow your food too fast, and you must not take too long to finish your meal either.Some people love eating piping hot food, while others eat cold food straight from the fridge. Ayurveda states that your food should not be too hot or too cold. You will improve your digestion by eating food at room temperature or lukewarm temperature.Ayurveda considers six tastes as an important part of your diet. You must include sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter, and astringent flavors on your plate. You can maintain this variety by eating fruits, lentils, vegetables, and salads.You should avoid drinking lots of water right before or immediately after your meals. Ayurveda warns that this habit can affect your digestion. You can take small sips of water if you feel thirsty while eating.You should keep your dinner much lighter than your daytime meals. You must try to eat your dinner at least 2 to 3 hours before going to sleep. Your body gets enough time to digest the food this way.You must strictly avoid lying down on the bed or sleeping immediately after eating. Ayurveda suggests taking a short walk after your dinner. You can easily walk for about 100 steps in a relaxed manner.You should not go to the gym, lift heavy weights, or do hard physical labor immediately after eating. Your body needs some rest after a meal.