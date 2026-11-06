Rajasthan Govt To Provide Jobs To 235 Athletes Nine To Be Appointed As Dsps

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 6 (IANS) In a major boost to sportspersons in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma government has approved out-of-turn government appointments for 235 medal-winning athletes, including 73 para-athletes. Nine of them will be appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), while the others will be recruited to various government departments.

The decision was taken at the seventh meeting of the state-level committee, chaired by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas at the Government Secretariat.

The committee reviewed 286 applications submitted by general and para-athletes and approved appointment proposals for 235 candidates.

The appointments are intended to recognise the achievements of athletes who have won medals at national and international sporting events and provide them with government employment in recognition of their performances.

The approved appointments have been divided into three categories. Under Category A, nine athletes have been selected for appointment as DSPs. Under Category B, two athletes will be appointed to the Excise Department, one as a Patrolling Officer and the other as a Sub-Inspector.

The largest number of appointments falls under Category C, with 224 athletes set to join various government departments. These appointments will include positions such as Clerk Grade-II, Constable, Excise Constable, Excise Guard and Deputy Jailor.

Significantly, the Category C list includes 73 para-athletes, ensuring that sportspersons who have excelled in para-sports also benefit from the government's employment initiative.

The Rajasthan government has already provided out-of-turn government appointments to 187 medal-winning athletes since December 2023. With the approval of 235 additional appointment proposals, the initiative is expected to gain further momentum.

The policy aims to encourage sporting excellence by offering employment opportunities to athletes in recognition of their achievements at national and international competitions. The committee also reviewed issues concerning athletes already employed in the Forest Department.

Officials discussed difficulties faced by these sportspersons during their service and examined an action plan to address their concerns.

Proposals were also considered to provide a one-time relaxation in service rules to facilitate their adjustment in other departments, wherever required.

The proposed measures are expected to provide relief to athletes currently serving in the Forest Department and help ensure better utilisation of their sporting achievements and professional capabilities.