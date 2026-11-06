Chinese Ambassador Outlines Prospects For Further Cooperation With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan opens up broad prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the scene.

Mei noted that the Chinese side is prepared to work with Azerbaijan to use the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties, implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two nations, and foster the traditions of mutual support and friendship.

She emphasized that Beijing is interested in further expanding cooperation with Baku, including by leveraging new opportunities arising from the modernization and economic development of both countries.

According to the ambassador, these joint efforts will be aimed at providing fresh momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership and achieving new outcomes in bilateral relations.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China's international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing's economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.