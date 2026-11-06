Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley May Generate $3.1 Billion In Annual Export Revenue - KPMG

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Data Center Valley initiative in the Pavlodar region is projected to yield $3.1 billion in annual export revenue, based on an evaluation conducted by international consulting firm KPMG and released by the Kazakh government.

The progress of the project was discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Participants reviewed reports on construction progress, efforts to scale up the project and measures to attract investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted the project's importance for the development of Kazakhstan's digital economy. He said that the Data Center Valley is a major technological and economic project capable of giving a significant boost to the country's exports.

Madiyev also noted that total investment in the country over the data centers' 20-year operational lifespan is estimated at $115 billion.

The first phase of the project provides for the construction of three data centers with a combined capacity of 304 megawatts (MW). The total capacity of the Data Center Valley is planned to reach 1 gigawatt (GW) by 2029.

Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Pavlodar Region Governor Asain Baikhanov reported on measures to provide the project with the required power capacity and engineering infrastructure.

The sides also addressed progress on the development of the third supercomputer cluster.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the importance of the Data Center Valley project for economic development, particularly amid growing demand during the Year of Great National Construction announced by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, jointly with Kazakhtelecom JSC, was instructed to ensure the timely implementation of the project and the commissioning of the data centers within the established deadlines.