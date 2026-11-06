Astana Hosts Aqaba Process Summit On Artificial Intelligence Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Aqaba Process summit on "Artificial Intelligence Security" has opened in Astana, with the participation of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Jordan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Kazakh presidential press service reported.

The summit is attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Speaker of Azerbaijan's National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and other officials.

The Aqaba Process is an international initiative to counter terrorism and violent extremism, launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. The platform brings together heads of state, security service chiefs, military officials and international organizations to develop a common understanding of security threats and coordinate practical responses.

On November 5, ahead of the summit, Tokayev held talks with King Abdullah II. During the meeting, the Kazakh President described the Jordanian King's official visit to Kazakhstan as evidence of the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries.

King Abdullah II expressed his sincere appreciation to Tokayev for jointly organizing a new round of meetings within the framework of the Aqaba Process.

According to the King, this reflects the two countries' shared commitment to addressing regional and global security challenges. In this context, Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan's interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan on regional security and efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Following the talks, Tokayev presented King Abdullah II with Kazakhstan's Al-Farabi Order. In turn, the Jordanian King awarded Tokayev Jordan's highest state decoration, the Order of al-Hussain ibn Ali.