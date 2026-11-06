IUX Officially Launches New Credit Campaign Offering Up To $1,500 In Trading Credits

EBENE, Mauritius, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IUX has officially launched its newest Credit Campaign, offering eligible traders up to $1,500 in promotional margin credit to expand their market potential. The campaign provides promotional trading credits to eligible clients in accordance with the qualifying deposit requirements, account eligibility criteria, and applicable Terms and Conditions.

Under the campaign structure, participating clients receive an immediate 100% capital match on their first qualifying deposit, up to a maximum of $500. The incentives continue across subsequent funding stages, where traders earn a 50% credit on future qualifying deposits until reaching a combined aggregate ceiling of $1,500 per profile. Trading credits are provided as additional margin support on eligible trading accounts. The credits cannot be withdrawn and do not cover trading losses.

This campaign reflects IUX's ongoing dedication to pairing competitive trading conditions with dependable infrastructure. By integrating automated allocation into the funding workflow, the platform removes unnecessary administrative delays, applying credits swiftly once standard deposit clearance and verification protocols are completed.

The IUX Credit Campaign is now open to eligible new and existing clients. For full participation details, including qualifying deposit tiers, allocation parameters, and campaign terms, please visit IUX Credit Campaign.

About IUX

IUX is a global trading platform offering a comprehensive array of tools designed for CFD traders. Renowned for its intuitive interface, competitive spreads, and advanced technology, IUX is committed to providing a seamless and efficient trading experience for users around the world. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, IUX is leading the way in the evolution of trading.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Contact

Philip Wang

IUX MARKETS LIMITED

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