Schweizer Electronic AG Continues On Its Growth Trajectory And Achieves A Turnaround In Earnings In The Third Quarter
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SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Schweizer Electronic AG continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter
06.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SCHWEIZER continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter
Further information on business performance and the forecast is available at. Explanations of the financial indicators used are available on the company's website at About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and expert consultancy in the printed circuit board industry. With its state-of-the-art production facility in Schramberg and through close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers bespoke printed circuit board and embedding solutions. The company's innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in demanding applications across the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors. They are characterised by high quality and energy- and resource-efficient properties. Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are traded on other German trading venues (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236). For further information, please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
Email:...
Visit our website:
Photos: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr 06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
|EQS News ID:
|2429668
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2429668 06.11.2026 CET/CEST
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