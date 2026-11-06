Pankaj Tripathi To Celebrate Low-Key Diwali With Wife And Children

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi says he prefers to keep his Diwali celebrations simple and intimate, choosing to spend the festival of lights with his wife and children rather than indulging in elaborate festivities.

Talking about his plans for Diwali, Pankaj said the festival at his home is traditionally a quiet family affair, marked by diyas, homemade food and Lakshmi puja.

The actor revealed his plans to IANS and said,“Diwali hum iss saal lowkey manayenge. Hum har saal lowkey hi manate hain biwi-bachchon ke saath. Ghar mein 10 mitti ke diye jalte hain, ghar pe homemade khana hoga, diya-batti bhi jalenge aur Lakshmi ji ki puja hogi. Lakshmi ji humare jeevan mein aur sabke jeevan mein bani rahein aur sab sukhi-sampann rahein.”

(We will celebrate Diwali in a low-key way this year. We celebrate it this way every year, with my wife and children. We light 10 earthen diyas at home, have homemade food, light the lamps and perform Lakshmi puja. May Goddess Lakshmi always remain in our lives and in everyone's lives, and may everyone be happy and prosperous)

On the work front, Pankaj will next be seen alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in Parivarik ManuRanjan, a family entertainer that blends romance, humour and drama.

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Pankaj and Aditi. It will premiere on Sony LIV on November 13, shortly after Diwali.

The film follows a story centred around family relationships and everyday situations, with Pankaj and Aditi bringing their own mix of humour and warmth to the festive entertainer.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi began his film career with small and supporting roles, including blink-and-miss appearances in films such as 'Run', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Omkara', 'Agneepath', 'Dabangg 2', 'Gunday' and 'Singham Returns'. His breakthrough came with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012, after which he went on to establish himself as one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors.

–IANS

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