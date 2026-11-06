CM Yogi Says Govt Job Drive Will Continue, Appointment Letters To Be Distributed Even In Third Term

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday signalled that the state's recruitment drive for government jobs would continue even after the government meets its target of one lakh additional appointments.

He said the administration had already completed around 9.5 lakh government recruitments and was close to fulfilling its promise of another one lakh jobs. However, the recruitment process would not end there, and some appointment letters would be kept pending and distributed when the government returns to power for a third term.

Addressing a function at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, where appointment letters were handed over to 4,543 newly selected police sub-inspectors, CM Yogi interacted directly with the recruits and highlighted the transparency of the selection process. He asked whether any candidate had required political recommendations, faced demands for money, been offered bribes, or witnessed any attempts to secure jobs through influence. He asserted that such practices were no longer possible in present-day Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state's recruitment system had undergone a complete transformation since 2017, with jobs now being awarded on merit rather than through recommendation, discrimination or corruption.

Taking aim at previous governments, he alleged that large-scale irregularities had occurred in recruitments between 2003 and 2017, including cases where applications were submitted by one individual while appointment letters were issued to another. He noted that several such matters were still pending before the courts.

CM Yogi expressed concern over the future of those appointed through disputed recruitment processes, saying a court order cancelling such appointments could adversely affect many young people. At the same time, he remarked that he would welcome action to confiscate the properties of those responsible for compromising the futures of job seekers through dishonest means.

He further alleged that government recruitment before 2017 was dominated by what he described as the "Saifai syndicate", which deprived candidates from many regions of the state of fair opportunities. According to him, the situation has since changed, and young people from all parts of Uttar Pradesh now have equal access to government jobs.

Recalling the early days of his administration, CM Yogi said that when his government took office in 2017, even salary payments to employees were a challenge, and the condition of the police department was poor. He said police barracks were in a dilapidated state, and personnel faced significant hardships.

According to the Chief Minister, his government has overhauled the system and given it a new identity, though further improvements will require continued dedication and hard work.

He reiterated that the campaign to provide government employment would continue without interruption.“More than one lakh appointment letters have already been distributed,” he said, adding that recruitment of 25,000 teachers would also be taken forward in the coming period.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna congratulated the newly appointed sub-inspectors, saying they had earned an opportunity that many aspiring candidates dream of but are unable to secure.

He stressed that their selection was based on merit and hard work rather than recommendation or favouritism, and said the recruitment process sends a clear message that perseverance and dedication can help young people achieve their goals.