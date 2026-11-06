K'taka Cops Probe Daughter's Role In Murder Of 7 Family Members HM Kharge Says She Was 'Brainwashed' By Father

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Karnataka Police is investigating the alleged role of the 17-year-old daughter of cab driver Indushekar in the murder of seven members of his wife's family, including his spouse, with Home Minister Priyank Kharge stating on Friday that the accused had allegedly brainwashed his daughter and made her assist him in the crime.

It can be recalled that in a shocking case of multiple murders, a cab driver has been arrested for allegedly killing seven members of his wife's family, including his wife and a seven-year-old boy, following a domestic dispute in Bengaluru on Friday.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, was arrested by the Rajajinagar police. The body of seven-year-old Puneeth was recovered near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, while search operations are underway to trace the bodies of the remaining victims. The alleged murders, which reportedly took place almost 20 days ago, came to light belatedly.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said the murders appeared to have been pre-planned and that the accused had disposed of the bodies in different districts of Karnataka.

"He has brainwashed his daughter for the abetment of the crime. He targeted his wife's relatives and killed them. He subsequently disposed of the bodies in different districts. Whether the murders were committed over property or some other issue is yet to be established," he said.

Kharge said the incident was not a stray crime but an alleged conspiracy in which the accused had systematically targeted his wife's family.

He added that preliminary investigations indicated that the accused had complained of being harassed by his wife's family and claimed that he was in a depression.

However, he cautioned against reaching conclusions about the motive or his mental condition before the investigation was completed.

"The accused claims that he was harassed by his wife's family and was in a depression. Let us not jump to conclusions. The facts are yet to be established," the Home Minister said, adding that investigators expected to get a clearer picture in two or three days.

Meanwhile, police are examining the possible involvement of the accused's 17-year-old daughter, who is reportedly missing. Preliminary findings have indicated that she allegedly helped her father contact and bring the victims to their house.

According to police, the accused allegedly used his daughter to extend invitations to family members and persuade them to visit their house. Investigators are also examining whether she remained silent and continued inviting relatives even as the murders were allegedly being committed over a period of nearly 20 days.

The girl, who is studying in a Pre-University College, has been missing, and police have launched a search to trace her. Investigators have gathered information that she was seen around her residence over the past four days.

Police said the murders began on October 16. The accused allegedly retained the victims' mobile phones after killing them and used to send messages to create the impression among relatives that the family members had gone on a trip.

The bodies were allegedly disposed of at different locations, including Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, Charmadi Ghat in the Mangaluru region and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Police reportedly tracked the locations of the missing persons' mobile phones after receiving complaints from family members. The investigation revealed that the phones were showing a common location, raising suspicion and leading the police to take Indushekar into custody.

Investigators suspect that the accused had invited the victims to his residence and, in some instances, forced them to come there. Police are now trying to establish the precise role played by his daughter and whether she had prior knowledge of the murders.

The seven victims have been identified as the accused's wife Suneeta, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, Shivakumar's wife Divya, their seven-year-old son Puneeth, Shankar's wife Nalini and mother-in-law Roopavathi.

The body of Puneeth was earlier recovered near Nandi Hills. Search operations are continuing at other locations to trace the remaining bodies.

Police are investigating the motive behind the murders, including allegations of domestic disputes and a possible property angle. Further investigation is underway.