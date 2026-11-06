Kerala Shocker: Who Are Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumbilli? Malayalam Actors Arrested In Kochi Case

Two Malayalam actresses, Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumbilli, are among three people detained for allegedly enticing a doctor into a Kochi flat. The case reportedly involves 12 accused, and authorities are investigating the charges and locating the rest.

Two actors have been detained in Kochi for reportedly enticing a doctor into an apartment under the guise of a medical emergency, abusing him, and robbing him of belongings. Malayalam stars Athulya Chandra and actor-producer Bibin Perumbilli are among the three persons detained thus far. According to sources, authorities have named 12 people as suspects in the case and are investigating the roles of the others.

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According to the NDTV story, the event occurred on November 2, 2026, at the Essen Springdale residential complex in Kochi. The doctor was allegedly summoned to the flat on the premise that one of Athulya's relatives was ill and needed medical treatment. He apparently knew the actress before to the event and went to the flat at her request. However, when he arrived, he saw about 12 individuals present.

According to the doctor's allegation, he was accosted, forced to sit in a chair, and attacked. Bibin allegedly slapped and struck him in the ribs, and other accused members of the gang apparently assisted in the attack. According to the complaint, the accused grabbed his phone, wristwatch, and wireless earbuds. Various newspapers have estimated the stolen items' worth to be between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 3.5 lakh.

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Athulya is also accused of verbally insulting and threatening the doctor. According to the complaint, the accused threatened to launch a lawsuit against him, stating that he had attempted to drug and sexually abuse a relative. This accusation formed the basis of the conflict, although it has not been independently verified.

The event apparently occurred on November 2, and the doctor later approached the police. Police arrested Athulya and Bibinon Thursday, November 5, along with another accused. The Kadavanthra police are continuing their investigation, and attempts are underway to locate the remaining offenders.

Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumbilli have appeared in various South Indian films, yet neither is widely recognised as a major lead actor. Athulya has acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films, including Mathu Vadalara, Gulu Gulu, Innale Vare, and the 2025 horror thriller Diés Iraé. Bibin has appeared in Malayalam films such as Theevandi, Varane Avashyamund, Kala, King of Kotha, and Aashaan.