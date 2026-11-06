How To Make Tender Coconut Halwa At Home: Easy Recipe Using Just Fresh Coconut Malai

Want to learn how to make this tasty soft, creamy coconut halwa at home? This easy recipe uses freshly made coconut malai. You will need a few simple ingredients to make this tasty, rich Indian dessert.

Tenderness of the coconut water is loved by everyone. However, many people discard the soft and flesh after taking the water. Did you know that you can make a tasty halwa from this?

Usually we make halwa from wheat and corn flour. However, you can create a special halwa using tender coconut flesh and water. Let us see how to make it.

The following ingredients are needed to create this halwa for 4-5 people



Tender coconut flesh- 2 coconuts (about 1 cup)

Tender coconut water- 1.5 cups

Corn flour- 3/4 cup

Sugar- 1.5 cups

Ghee- 4 tbsp

Cardamom powder- 1 tsp

Cashew nuts- 10 Pinch of Salt (Optional)

The amount of flesh may vary depending on the coconut. This can be measured.

First of all, we want to remove the soft flesh from two tender coconuts. Remove any bits of hard shell or anything you don't want.

Then cut into small pieces. Half of this should be added to your mixer and a small amount of coconut water.

Pulse to make a smooth paste. The rest of the coconut flesh can be kept as small pieces. This will give a soft coconut flavour with some chunks.

Add the corn flour into a bowl. Mix in some coconut water to create a smooth mixture without any lumps.

Add the rest of the coconut water and mix.

Add a heavy bottomed pan onto the stove and add the sugar and a little water. Heat this up.

When the sugar has melted pour in your corn flour mixture. Stir continuously as this can cause lumps.

Once you start to see the mixture thickening add in your coconut paste.

Reduce the heat to medium and stir continuously. You will begin to see a glossy glassy texture.

Add in some ghee and stir continuously. Add in your cardamom powder and a pinch of salt. Add in the rest of the coconut flesh and gently mix.

Your halwa should have a nice consistency once it begins to come together. If you leave it on the heat for too long it may get very hard. Turn off the stove once you have a soft consistency.

Add a little ghee into a small pan and fry your cashew nuts until they turn golden brown. Add into your mixture and mix.

Pour your mixture onto a ghee greased plate and spread out. Cut into pieces and leave to cool slightly. This will have a soft flavour from the coconut and a lovely smell of ghee and cardamom.

Cooking Tip:You need to stir continuously whilst making your halwa. Make sure there are no lumps in your corn flour. The consistency may vary depending on how much flesh and how much water you have. Turn off the stove once you have your desired consistency.