'Uncle Ji Got Moves!' Elderly Office Help Steals The Show With His Energetic Diwali Dance Viral Video

Diwali calls for coming together and having fun and this video straight from a corporate setup brought the spirit of Diwali to life! The clip went everywhere, reason? An office help elderly uncle dancing his heart out and how. This short Instagram reel captured a lively corporate Diwali celebration inside a workplace in Noida. Within 24 hours, the video pulled in over 212,000 likes - turning an office party into one of the season's biggest online hits.

"Uncle jii toh chaa gaye" - that festive caption set off an online frenzy. Exactly 2,536 comments flooded the post. Audience members reacted enthusiastically to the festive energy, offering a vibrant glimpse into modern office culture.

Viral Engagement in Noida

In the now-viral video, one can see Uncle Ji showcasing foot-tapping moves as he grooved on the beats of the song Taare Gin Gin. Just like the iconic song is, Uncle's moves were no less to add just the right amount of zeal and enthusiasm to the office.

Take a look at the video!

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Social Media Response

One user wrote, "Wahhh yrrr uncle ji on top." Another user wrote, "Sare team inko special gift do" One more user wrote, "Company should gift him for making everyone's Diwali Moment." Another comment read, "Because he know how to celebrate festivals without any hesitation." While another comment read, "This is my first comment on any of your videos. I don't know you personally, sister, but I would like to share one thing: whoever is working hard and doing their job, always try to keep them happy and make them feel valued. And please make sure to give them some money as well, so they can also celebrate the happiness of Diwali with everyone. Wishing you and your entire team a very Happy Diwali. Thank you!"