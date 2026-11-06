China Reaffirms Support For Azerbaijan's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China has reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei announced during a briefing in Baku on Friday, November 6, according to Trend 's correspondent present at the event.

During the briefing, the ambassador also highlighted Beijing's backing for Baku's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2026–2028 term, alongside Azerbaijan's ongoing bid to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to her, mutual political trust between the two countries continues to strengthen. During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Baku's commitment to the "One China" principle and its support for a number of global initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mei noted that China highly values Azerbaijan's consistent stance on issues concerning Beijing's core interests. She stated that China intends to continue supporting the republic's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its right to independently determine its own path of national development.

The ambassador emphasized that both nations, as states of the Global South, are expanding their engagement within multilateral forums, including the United Nations, while advocating for the strengthening of multilateral cooperation and adherence to the principles of international justice.

A briefing is being held in Baku on the results of the Fifth Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China of the 20th convocation and the latest trends in the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China's international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing's economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.