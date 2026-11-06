Turkmenistan And Seforall Consider Closer Ties In Sustainable Energy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) discussed prospects for developing cooperation in sustainable energy, energy security and international energy connectivity, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The issues were reviewed at a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and SEforALL Deputy Executive Director Stefano Marguccio.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and SEforALL in the fields of sustainable energy, ensuring energy security and strengthening international energy connectivity,” the ministry said.

Particular attention was paid to Turkmenistan's initiative to host the SEforALL Global Forum in 2027. The sides emphasized the importance of the event for expanding international dialogue and advancing the global sustainable energy development agenda

For reference, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) is an international organization launched in 2011 by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to promote universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. It works with governments, international institutions and the private sector to accelerate the energy transition, expand renewable energy, improve energy efficiency and mobilize investment in the energy sector. The organization also convenes its Global Forum, bringing together policymakers, businesses, investors and development partners to discuss global energy challenges and solutions.

Turkmenistan's cooperation with SEforALL is linked to its efforts to promote international energy connectivity and sustainable energy development. In December 2023, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution initiated by Turkmenistan on the role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in sustainable development. In May 2026, Ashgabat proposed hosting the SEforALL Global Forum in 2027, with discussions focusing on the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7, which concerns access to affordable and clean energy, and Turkmenistan's energy connectivity initiatives.