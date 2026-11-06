Qazaqgaz Signs EPCC Contract For Second Gas Processing Plant At Kashagan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's national gas company QazaqGaz has signed an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract for the construction of a second gas processing plant at the Kashagan field, with an annual capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters, the company reported.

On November 6, during a working visit to China, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz JSC Alibek Zhamauov held talks with Chinese partners on the project. The key outcome of the meeting was the signing of the EPCC contract.

The agreement was concluded between QazaqGaz Processing LLP, a subsidiary of QazaqGaz, and a consortium comprising China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company - Kazakhstan Branch, China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd., AVC Production LLP and C-NRG (Synergy) LLP.

"The construction of the new plant is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan and is being carried out in line with instructions from the Head of State. The launch of the facility will significantly increase the volume of raw gas processing from Kashagan, as well as provide the domestic market with additional volumes of marketable gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and sulfur, strengthening the region's energy security and economic potential," the company said.

This will be the second gas processing plant at the Kashagan field. The first plant, with an annual capacity of 1 billion cubic meters, is being constructed by GPC Investment LLP, a subsidiary of QazaqGaz. Its commissioning is scheduled for 2027.

According to North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the giant Kashagan field is one of the largest oil discoveries made in recent decades, with recoverable oil reserves estimated at approximately 9-13 billion barrels (1-2 billion tons).

The Kashagan reservoir is located 80 kilometers from the city of Atyrau in an offshore area with water depths of 3-4 meters and lies at a depth of more than 4 kilometers (4,200 meters). Production facilities include both offshore and onshore installations.