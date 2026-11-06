Cwallet Pilots Personalized VIP Support With Eight-Person Service Groups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cwallet's VIP support pilot gives eligible users a dedicated team, replies within 24 hours, and a direct connection to support, benefits, and feedback.









Personalized VIP support from a dedicated eight-person team

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For people managing digital assets, the experience of using a wallet extends beyond the features on a screen. When a question arises, knowing where to turn, when to expect a reply, and whether someone understands the issue can be just as important. A new VIP support pilot from Cwallet is designed around those moments, giving eligible users a dedicated conversation with the team behind their wallet.

The pilot connects each participating VIP user with eight team members: one VIP operations representative and seven customer support representatives. Currently available to users in membership tiers V2–V5, the groups bring assistance, information about VIP benefits, and individual feedback into one place. Customer support representatives commit to responding to inquiries within 24 hours.

For participating members, the arrangement creates a personal point of contact within the Cwallet VIP program. Users can ask for help, clarify an activity or benefit, and explain what would make their everyday wallet experience more convenient.

A DEDICATED PLACE TO TURN WHEN QUESTIONS ARISE

The service begins with a straightforward benefit: participating VIP users have a group where they can raise questions directly with Cwallet representatives.

Seven customer support representatives assist with inquiries, while the operations representative handles VIP communications and feedback. Bringing these roles into the same conversation allows members to discuss both practical questions about using the wallet and matters related to their VIP experience.

The eight-to-one configuration describes the composition of each group. It does not mean that all eight representatives are online simultaneously. The service commitment is that users receive a response to their inquiries within 24 hours, rather than a promise that every issue will be fully resolved during that period.

That distinction gives users a clear expectation. Some questions may require investigation, but members know the timeframe in which they should hear back. The emphasis is on having a defined channel and a stated response commitment, rather than leaving the meaning of timely support open to interpretation.

PERSONAL ATTENTION BEYOND A SINGLE SUPPORT REQUEST

A personalized service experience involves more than answering a question and ending the conversation. Users may also want help understanding which benefits apply to them, how to participate in an activity, or where to raise a concern about their experience.

Within the pilot, the VIP operations representative shares relevant activities and benefit information in the dedicated group. Members can ask follow-up questions in the same space, connecting an announcement with a person who can help clarify its details.

This gives the group a purpose beyond handling problems. It becomes a place where users can engage with the VIP program as part of their ongoing relationship with Cwallet.

The approach keeps the user's perspective at the center: the value is not simply that updates are sent, but that members have a direct channel for understanding what those updates mean for them.

GIVING INDIVIDUAL NEEDS A PLACE IN THE CONVERSATION

VIP users can also bring attention to parts of the wallet experience they would like to see improved.

A feature may feel difficult to use, an interaction may involve unnecessary steps, or an everyday task may not work as conveniently as a user expects. Participating members can describe those experiences directly in their group, including the circumstances that make an issue important to them.

The operations representative collects that feedback and helps advance relevant improvements. The conversation gives users room to explain the need behind a suggestion, rather than reducing their experience to a brief request.

Not every suggestion will become a product change. The benefit is a direct route for making individual needs visible to the team and contributing practical feedback about how the wallet is used.

For members, this adds another dimension to personal service: their experience can be part of the conversation even when they are not asking for immediate assistance.

SEASONAL GIFTS ADD A TANGIBLE MEMBERSHIP BENEFIT

The Cwallet VIP experience also includes initiatives beyond digital conversations. This Halloween, users across all VIP tiers, from V1 to V7, had the opportunity to apply for a seasonal gift box.

The offering brought a physical element to a membership experience otherwise centered on a digital wallet. Alongside assistance and information, eligible users could enjoy a festive benefit outside their everyday use of the app.

Applications and distribution for the Halloween gift box program have now concluded. Cwallet plans to build on the initiative with quarterly gift offerings for VIP members, with details of future offerings to be announced separately.

The Halloween program and the support pilot have different eligibility ranges. The gift box offering covered V1–V7, while the dedicated support groups are currently being tested with eligible V2–V5 users.

Together, these initiatives illustrate different aspects of the VIP experience: practical assistance when users need help, personal communication about their needs, and occasional benefits that extend beyond the screen.









Cwallet's Halloween gift boxes for VIP members

HOW ELIGIBLE USERS CAN JOIN THE PILOT

To access the pilot, eligible members should update the Cwallet mobile app to the latest version and open the in-app chat area.

Qualifying users in tiers V2–V5 will see an invitation banner. Tapping the banner provides access to their dedicated support group, where they can contact customer support representatives and the VIP operations representative.

The invitation is provided within the app; visiting the VIP information page does not itself enroll a user in a support group.

Cwallet expects to expand availability to all VIP tiers, from V1 to V7, in mid-November 2026. Until that expansion takes place, participation remains limited to eligible users in the current pilot tiers.

People considering membership can explore Cwallet VIP benefits and eligibility. The pilot offers a view of the service experience being developed around VIP members: a dedicated place to ask for help, a defined response timeframe, and a direct connection for discussing the needs that shape everyday wallet use.









Support, VIP updates, and personal feedback in one dedicated chat

ABOUT CWALLET

Cwallet is an all-in-one digital wallet built around users' everyday crypto needs, with security as a core priority and simplicity at the heart of its experience. With support for 1,000+ cryptocurrencies across 60+ blockchains, it brings digital asset management and a broad range of everyday crypto services together in one place, making crypto easier to manage and use.

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