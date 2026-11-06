DSA's Adrian Wall And Former CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo Discuss Future Of U.S. Crypto Regulation At Strobe Summit

WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research, and education related to emerging technologies, participated in the Strobe Summit, where DSA Managing Director Adrian Wall moderated a fireside chat with former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Christiopher Giancarlo on the evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets and the future of financial markets.

Titled“Crypto at a Crossroads: Regulation, Institutional Adoption, and the Future of Financial Markets,” the discussion examined the path forward for U.S. digital asset policy amid legislative uncertainty and growing institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Drawing on his experience leading the CFTC and founding the Digital Dollar Project, Giancarlo emphasized an approach to regulation that combines clear exchange rules under existing CFTC authority with congressional action to address remaining gaps. The conversation also explored the implications of the GENIUS Act, including Giancarlo's concerns about financial privacy and his view that dollar-backed stablecoins could become a 24/7 global payment rail, raising fundamental questions about how the dollar moves on-chain and who provides that infrastructure.

Wall and Giancarlo also examined the regulatory challenges surrounding prediction markets, perpetual futures, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Topics included the CFTC's role in overseeing event contracts, bringing offshore derivatives activity into regulated U.S. markets, the potential for 24/7 trading, and establishing accountability for decentralized platforms without traditional intermediaries. The discussion highlighted the need for regulatory frameworks that address market integrity, cybersecurity, customer asset protection, and the operational realities of increasingly interconnected financial markets.

“Regulatory clarity requires more than new legislation. It requires rules that reflect how digital asset markets actually operate,” said Adrian Wall, moderator of the discussion.“The CFTC has existing authority to address important market structure questions, while Congress has a critical role in resolving regulatory gaps. Getting that balance right will determine whether the U.S. can bring more digital asset activity onshore, accelerate institutional adoption, and protect market participants without compromising innovation or financial privacy.”

DSA's participation reflects its commitment to advancing informed policy dialogue and practical regulatory approaches that support responsible innovation, market integrity, and the integration of digital assets into the broader financial system.

About the Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

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