Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


Date: 2026-11-06 02:16:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 673 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
29 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 671 40.38 40.55 40.25 188 615
MTF CBOE 2 829 40.38 40.50 40.25 114 235
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
30 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 521 40.21 40.60 40.05 181 789
MTF CBOE 2 979 40.25 40.60 40.05 119 905
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
2 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 369 40.73 40.90 40.35 177 949
MTF CBOE 2 731 40.72 40.95 40.40 111 206
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
3 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 499 40.63 41.00 40.10 182 794
MTF CBOE 2 843 40.64 40.90 40.10 115 540
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
4 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 339 41.04 41.35 40.85 178 073
MTF CBOE 2 892 41.07 41.25 40.85 118 774
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 36 673 40.60 41.35 40.05 1 488 880

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 234 shares during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
30 October 2026 826 40.21 40.25 40.00 33 213
2 November 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
3 November 2026 608 40.33 40.40 40.00 24 521
4 November 2026 800 40.81 40.95 40.65 32 648
Total 2 234 90 382


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 October 2026 600 40.40 40.40 40.40 24 240
30 October 2026 306 40.47 40.60 40.25 12 384
2 November 2026 695 40.70 40.95 40.40 28 287
3 November 2026 200 41.00 41.00 41.00 8 200
4 November 2026 200 41.20 41.20 41.20 8 240
Total 2 001 81 350

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 704 shares.

On 4 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 869 367 own shares, or 3.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p261105E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111924423


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search