Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|29 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 671
|40.38
|40.55
|40.25
|188 615
|MTF CBOE
|2 829
|40.38
|40.50
|40.25
|114 235
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|30 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 521
|40.21
|40.60
|40.05
|181 789
|MTF CBOE
|2 979
|40.25
|40.60
|40.05
|119 905
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|2 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 369
|40.73
|40.90
|40.35
|177 949
|MTF CBOE
|2 731
|40.72
|40.95
|40.40
|111 206
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|3 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 499
|40.63
|41.00
|40.10
|182 794
|MTF CBOE
|2 843
|40.64
|40.90
|40.10
|115 540
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|4 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 339
|41.04
|41.35
|40.85
|178 073
|MTF CBOE
|2 892
|41.07
|41.25
|40.85
|118 774
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|36 673
|40.60
|41.35
|40.05
|1 488 880
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 234 shares during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 October 2026
|826
|40.21
|40.25
|40.00
|33 213
|2 November 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 November 2026
|608
|40.33
|40.40
|40.00
|24 521
|4 November 2026
|800
|40.81
|40.95
|40.65
|32 648
|Total
|2 234
|90 382
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 October 2026
|600
|40.40
|40.40
|40.40
|24 240
|30 October 2026
|306
|40.47
|40.60
|40.25
|12 384
|2 November 2026
|695
|40.70
|40.95
|40.40
|28 287
|3 November 2026
|200
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|8 200
|4 November 2026
|200
|41.20
|41.20
|41.20
|8 240
|Total
|2 001
|81 350
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 704 shares.
On 4 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 869 367 own shares, or 3.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p261105E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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