Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 673 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 29 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 671 40.38 40.55 40.25 188 615 MTF CBOE 2 829 40.38 40.50 40.25 114 235 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 521 40.21 40.60 40.05 181 789 MTF CBOE 2 979 40.25 40.60 40.05 119 905 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 369 40.73 40.90 40.35 177 949 MTF CBOE 2 731 40.72 40.95 40.40 111 206 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 499 40.63 41.00 40.10 182 794 MTF CBOE 2 843 40.64 40.90 40.10 115 540 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 4 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 339 41.04 41.35 40.85 178 073 MTF CBOE 2 892 41.07 41.25 40.85 118 774 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 36 673 40.60 41.35 40.05 1 488 880

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 234 shares during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 October 2026 to 4 November 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 October 2026 826 40.21 40.25 40.00 33 213 2 November 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 November 2026 608 40.33 40.40 40.00 24 521 4 November 2026 800 40.81 40.95 40.65 32 648 Total 2 234 90 382





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 October 2026 600 40.40 40.40 40.40 24 240 30 October 2026 306 40.47 40.60 40.25 12 384 2 November 2026 695 40.70 40.95 40.40 28 287 3 November 2026 200 41.00 41.00 41.00 8 200 4 November 2026 200 41.20 41.20 41.20 8 240 Total 2 001 81 350

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 704 shares.

On 4 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 869 367 own shares, or 3.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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p261105E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement