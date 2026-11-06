MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick McKenna, founder of McKenna Made is a fitness and life coach. He is set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where he will share insights on personal recovery, holistic coaching, and developing mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.Clean and Thriving TV is a television docuseries spotlighting business owners who have overcome addiction and translated their personal transformation into building and running businesses.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In his episode, McKenna will explore his journey through addiction, alcoholism, personal loss, and recovery, including how finding sobriety and faith led him to establish McKenna Made and focus on helping others navigate life's challenges.Through his coaching approach, he aims to help individuals develop greater balance and serenity.“Hope, faith, confidence, and serenity,” said McKenna.Patrick's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Patrick McKenna

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Patrick McKenna to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 06, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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