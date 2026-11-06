FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lexi Brannon and Mya Contreras, co-founders of Bare Beauty Loft and Bare Beauty Institute, are set to appear on Women in Power TV, where they share how strategic growth, accessible education, and investing in yourself can create opportunities in the beauty industry.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, Brannon and Contreras explore how a small initial investment can grow into multiple business opportunities, and how scholarships, flexible payment plans, and alternative financing can make professional career education more accessible.“You don't have to start with a lot to build something meaningful. It's about recognizing an opportunity, investing in yourself, and being willing to grow beyond what you originally imagined possible,” said Brannon and Contreras.Their episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Lexi Brannon and Mya Contreras Join Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 06, 2026, 07:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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