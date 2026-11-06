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Exploring Wine Cabinet Manufacturing, Cooling Technology, and Customization in China

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, CHINA, NOVEMBER 6, 2026 - China's wine cabinet manufacturing industry continues to evolve in 2026, with growing attention to temperature-controlled storage, stainless steel construction, and customized interior integration. Compressor-driven cooling, insulated glass doors, and advanced cabinet finishes are increasingly important considerations for buyers evaluating premium wine storage solutions.As demand expands across residential, hospitality, and commercial interiors, manufacturers are developing products that combine functionality with architectural design. From a living room wine cabinet to a built-in wine cooler for a luxury residence, buyers are placing greater emphasis on material quality, cooling performance, dimensions, and installation compatibility.This industry overview examines five Chinese manufacturers serving different areas of the wine storage and cabinetry market: Foshan Pinsec Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Raching Technology Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Senge Intelligent Kitchen Appliance Co., Ltd.; Sichuan Fanlimei Technology Co., Ltd.; and Xiamen GoldenHome Cabinetry Co., Ltd.The companies represent different manufacturing approaches, including specialized stainless steel wine cabinets, temperature-controlled appliances, and customized furniture systems. Their inclusion reflects publicly available product information and relevant manufacturing capabilities rather than a standardized performance ranking.Wine Cabinet Industry Developments in 2026Wine storage products occupy a growing intersection of furniture manufacturing, refrigeration technology, and interior architecture. This combination creates opportunities for manufacturers offering both reliable technical performance and design flexibility.According to Market Research Future, the global wine cabinet market was valued at approximately USD 2.213 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.531 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.73% over the 2025–2035 forecast period.However, market estimates can differ depending on whether they include non-refrigerated furniture, built-in wine storage systems, or independent refrigeration appliances. Buyers should therefore distinguish between decorative cabinets and temperature-controlled wine storage equipment when comparing products.Material selection is another important consideration. Stainless steel, wood, and glass are widely used in modern cabinet designs, each offering different characteristics in appearance, durability, and maintenance.The increasing integration of wine storage into contemporary interiors has also expanded the range of products available, including customized wine cabinets for the home, integrated display cabinets, and commercial wine cooler refrigerator systems.Five Chinese Wine Cabinet Manufacturers in 20261. Foshan Pinsec Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.Foshan Pinsec Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. specializes in customized wine storage solutions for international customers. Its main product categories include wine cabinets, wine coolers, wine cellars, wine fridges, and wine refrigerators, with an emphasis on stainless steel construction and architectural integration.According to company-provided information, its wine storage business experience dates back to 2005. The company reports a manufacturing facility exceeding 3,000 square meters, approximately 60 employees, an annual output of 10,000 units, and an R&D team of eight engineers. It also reports that export business accounts for approximately 70% of sales, with the United States and European Union among its principal markets.These historical and operational figures are based on company-supplied materials and should be confirmed against current corporate records before publication.Materials and Structural DesignThe company's stainless steel wine cabinet solutions use SUS304 electro-plated stainless steel as a principal construction material. Interior rack options include stainless steel, American red oak, beech, and cedar, supporting different visual preferences and project requirements.The glass specification includes 5+19A+5 double-glazed insulated glass. Surface finishes combine nano anti-fingerprint treatment with V-groove bending technology, providing a contemporary appearance suitable for customized interior projects.Its product configurations include a stainless steel wine cooler designed for residential and commercial environments where material durability and visual consistency are important.Refrigeration and Temperature ControlPinsec's published refrigeration configuration uses a compressor-based cooling system with an Embraco compressor specified as sourced from Brazil.The company lists an adjustable temperature range of 12–22°C, a nominal noise level of 45 dB, and a power rating of 250 W for the referenced configuration.Temperature regulation is managed through a microcomputer thermostat and a cascade air-cooling arrangement integrated into an all-in-one system.Listed electrical requirements include 110V or 220V power compatibility, a 2.5 mm2 cable, and a 10A power outlet, with no drain outlet required for the stated configuration. Final installation requirements depend on the selected model and local electrical regulations.Customization and InstallationCustomization is a central part of Pinsec's product offering. The company states that cabinets can be manufactured according to project-specific dimensions, styles, and functional requirements.Published dimensional guidance includes cabinet widths above 600 mm, a depth of 450 mm, and heights up to 4,000 mm. Cabinets exceeding 3,000 mm in height require a split upper-and-lower door design.For built-in installations, flat and level floors and walls are required to support accurate fitting.These capabilities make the company's products relevant to high-end residential projects, including a luxury home bar cabinet, custom wine display walls, and integrated wine storage for villas and large apartments.Product Features and Quality DocumentationDesign features include four full-length tempered glass doors, brushed stainless steel interior walls, modular shelving, integrated stemware racks, warm ambient LED lighting, and dark anodized stainless steel framing.The company lists CB, CE, RoHS, EMC, and LVD-related compliance documentation for its product range. Buyers should verify the applicable certificates, test reports, and model coverage for their destination markets.OEM services are also described as covering customized dimensions, logo branding, and control panel configurations.Applications and Market PositioningPinsec's stated application environments include living rooms, hotels, restaurants, villas, clubhouses, and larger residential properties.Its products combine display functionality with controlled-temperature storage, making them suitable for projects where the wine storage cabinet also forms part of the architectural interior.For interior designers, developers, and project buyers evaluating a stainless steel wine cabinet, the company's emphasis on published construction details and customization boundaries provides a basis for technical discussions.2. Shenzhen Raching Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Raching Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2004 and specializes in temperature- and humidity-controlled storage equipment. Its published product portfolio includes wine coolers, wine cellars, cigar humidors, and other environmental-control cabinets.The company's wine storage range includes smart wine coolers, conventional cooling cabinets, and design-oriented models, reflecting its focus on combining refrigeration technology with furniture-style presentation.According to published product information, certain Raching intelligent wine cabinets feature Wi-Fi-enabled remote management, electronic temperature controls, circulating air-cooling systems, and LED lighting. One listed model specifies a 5–22°C temperature adjustment range.Raching's positioning is particularly relevant to projects that prioritize electronic control and refrigeration functionality. Its product range allows buyers to evaluate different wine cooler configurations according to installation space and technical requirements.Specific performance figures and certifications should be checked against the selected model rather than applied across its entire product range.3. Zhejiang Senge Intelligent Kitchen Appliance Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Senge Intelligent Kitchen Appliance Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer specializing in intelligent kitchen appliances and customized stainless steel cabinetry.Its published product portfolio includes integrated cooking appliances, range hoods, stainless steel kitchen cabinets, sinks, and other kitchen systems. The company also operates manufacturing and testing facilities supporting its broader kitchen appliance business.Senge's relevance to the wine cabinet sector lies primarily in cabinetry design and kitchen integration rather than a separately verified range of refrigerated wine cabinets.For residential developments and customized kitchen projects, coordinated cabinetry materials, modular dimensions, and electrical planning can be important when incorporating an independent wine cooler refrigerator into a larger kitchen system.The company's experience in stainless steel furniture and integrated kitchen solutions provides a related manufacturing perspective for projects requiring consistent cabinet finishes and architectural coordination.Project buyers should confirm whether refrigerated wine cabinet products are manufactured directly, supplied through partners, or integrated as third-party equipment.4. Sichuan Fanlimei Technology Co., Ltd.Sichuan Fanlimei Technology Co., Ltd., based in Suining, Sichuan Province, focuses on stainless steel home furnishings, kitchen cabinetry, and whole-house customization.The company's official product categories include stainless steel kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, wine cabinets, balcony cabinets, and other customized furniture systems.Its wine cabinet offering is positioned within broader stainless steel furniture solutions, emphasizing material consistency and integration with residential interiors rather than standalone refrigeration equipment.This approach is relevant to buyers seeking a decorative wine cabinet for the living room or a coordinated storage installation that matches surrounding furniture.Fanlimei's manufacturing direction reflects the wider development of stainless steel furnishings beyond traditional kitchen applications. Its products illustrate how a wine cabinet can be incorporated into customized interior systems with consistent materials and finishes.Where temperature-controlled storage is required, buyers should confirm whether refrigeration equipment is included in the specified configuration.5. Xiamen GoldenHome Cabinetry Co., Ltd.Xiamen GoldenHome Cabinetry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese cabinetry manufacturer with a business focused on kitchen cabinets, whole-house customization, and integrated residential furniture solutions.GoldenHome offers different cabinet materials and finishes, including laminate, lacquer, wood veneer, and other customized surface options for residential and commercial projects.Its published design materials also discuss integrated wine racks and customized wine storage as part of high-end kitchen and interior design.The company's approach is particularly relevant to projects where a wine storage cabinet must complement kitchen furniture, wall finishes, and surrounding interior architecture.For designers working with luxury wine cabinet installations, cabinetry-led manufacturers such as GoldenHome offer an alternative to standalone refrigeration-focused suppliers.Its strengths lie in furniture integration and design coordination. Where a temperature-controlled system is needed, the refrigeration module and its technical specifications should be evaluated separately from the cabinetry components.Comparing Different Wine Cabinet Manufacturing ApproachesThe five manufacturers represent different areas of the broader wine storage market. Their capabilities can be considered across four practical dimensions.Material SelectionPinsec publishes specifications for stainless steel construction, including SUS304 materials and multiple shelving options. Fanlimei and Senge also have established stainless steel cabinetry product lines, while GoldenHome focuses on a wider range of furniture materials and finishes.Cooling TechnologyPinsec and Raching publish information relating to temperature-controlled storage systems. Their product descriptions include refrigeration configurations and electronic temperature management.For cabinetry-led suppliers, the availability and specification of refrigeration equipment require additional confirmation.Customization CapabilitiesPinsec describes project-specific dimensions, cabinet configurations, and installation requirements. GoldenHome, Fanlimei, and Senge provide broader furniture and cabinetry customization approaches.The choice between these manufacturing models depends on whether a project prioritizes cooling performance, cabinet dimensions, material continuity, or integrated interior design.Technical DocumentationFor refrigerated wine storage equipment, buyers should request model-specific information covering temperature range, power consumption, noise level, materials, electrical compatibility, and applicable compliance documents.Such information is particularly important when comparing visually similar cabinets with different technical configurations.What International Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingFor importers, contractors, designers, and project procurement teams, several considerations remain important when assessing wine cabinet manufacturers.Temperature-control performance: Confirm the operating range, temperature stability, cooling method, and relevant test conditions for the selected product.Noise characteristics: Published noise figures should be accompanied by measurement conditions, particularly for equipment installed in residential interiors.Glass construction: Double-glazed insulated glass and different door configurations can affect insulation performance and installation requirements.Material specifications: Stainless steel grades, surface treatment, and interior components should be identified in product documentation.Electrical and installation requirements: Power supply compatibility, electrical protection, ventilation, and installation tolerances should be confirmed before delivery.Certification and import compliance: Certificates and test reports should match the specific product model and destination market. In the United States, customs classification may depend on the product's construction and refrigeration function; relevant CBP rulings have classified certain refrigerated wine display cabinets under HTSUS 8418.50.00.Market Implications for Wine Cabinet ManufacturingTwo developments are shaping the market for premium wine storage equipment.The first is greater integration between cabinetry and interior architecture. A modern wine storage cabinet is increasingly evaluated not only for its storage function but also for how it fits within kitchens, dining spaces, hospitality interiors, and customized residential environments.The second is stronger emphasis on transparent technical specifications.Material grades, cooling systems, electrical requirements, noise performance, and dimensional flexibility provide more useful comparisons than appearance alone.For manufacturers, clearly documented product specifications can help international buyers evaluate whether a proposed cabinet meets the operational and design requirements of a particular project.Industry OutlookChina's wine cabinet manufacturing sector includes specialized refrigeration companies, stainless steel fabricators, and whole-house cabinetry manufacturers.The five companies reviewed demonstrate how different manufacturing capabilities contribute to modern wine storage solutions.As demand for premium interiors and customized cabinetry continues to develop, manufacturers offering reliable documentation, appropriate materials, and flexible project coordination are likely to remain relevant to international buyers.For procurement teams, the most practical approach is to compare supplier capabilities against specific project requirements rather than relying on a general manufacturer ranking.

Ryan Jian

Foshan Pinsec Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13534301059

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Five Reputable Wine Cabinet Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Wine Storage Technology News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 07:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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