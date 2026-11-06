Diwali 2026: Want To Make Diyas At Home? Try These Simple Wax, Oil And Camphor Ideas

Diwali needn't be expensive. You can easily create gorgeous diyas at home with some simple items such as candles and oil. Follow these simple steps and tips to illuminate your home.

Many people will purchase different types of earthen diyas, ornamental candles and scented lamps to decorate their homes for Diwali but these can be expensive. However, creating your own diyas with simple materials at home can create beautiful diyas at little costs.

Using 6 white candles, a bit of oil and some camphor you can create unique diyas. This method creates diyas that look lovely and add extra charm to your decorations. This can be done at home with little cost.

This is a simple idea to make! All you need are a few household items. Firstly you will need 6 small white candles. You will also need a cup of mustard or sesame oil, 8-10 small camphor tablets, 10 small earthen diyas and a bit of glitter.

The candles will give the diyas a simple appearance. If you want to you can use coloured earthen diyas. You can use old earthen diyas from around the house and clean them to save money.

Once the mixture has fully cooled you can use the diyas. Try to avoid using any flammable items if you want to include some glitter. Never put paper, fabric or plastic near the diyas.

Firstly you will need to pour the oil into a container. Then cut up the candles into small pieces and add them to the oil. Heat this on a very low flame so the wax begins to melt. Once it has melted make sure to mix thoroughly. As the wax and oil has melted it may not always be the same consistency.

Now place the wicks into the prepared diyas. Carefully pour the melted mixture into the diyas. Make sure there are no children around while doing this. The hot oil and wax can cause burns.

Camphor is commonly used in poojas and prayers. Many people love to use it in their diya decorations due to its wonderful scent. We cannot guarantee that mixing the camphor into the melted oil and wax is safe. Try to avoid putting the camphor straight into the hot mixture as it is very flammable.

There is also no concrete evidence to prove that including the camphor will reduce the amount of smoke or increase how long the diya will last. Using the camphor for the pooja will be a safer option.

When creating diyas at home you must think about safety. As the oil and wax can be flammable you should ensure that you use suitable wicks and diyas.

Ensure you place the diyas somewhere with little wind. Don't place them near any curtains, wooden furniture or anything flammable. Don't place too many diyas in one area. Place them in a high and secure place where they won't be able to be reached by children or pets.

Never leave the diyas unattended. Ensure all diyas are put out before going to bed and leaving the house.

You don't need to spend too much to decorate your home for Diwali. Clean the old diyas up, paint them and add flowers and safe decorations. If you involve your children they will have a lovely time.

Try to create new ways to decorate your home with household items this Diwali. This will create a lovely Diwali celebration with minimal cost. You must think carefully about the risk of fire when creating diyas with the mixture. If you use safe earthen diyas and good quality wicks you will get the best results.