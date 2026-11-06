Jaipur Shocker: Swift Car Speeds In Reverse, Hits Multiple Vehicles Video Goes Viral WATCH

A speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift car created panic on the streets of Jaipur after its driver allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed in reverse, crashing into several vehicles. A video capturing the dramatic moments has gone popular on social media. The event occurred in the Jagatpura neighborhood of the capital of Rajasthan.

Late on Tuesday night, reports of the incident came from the Akshay Patra region. The driver was allegedly operating the vehicle carelessly, continuing to reverse at a fast speed and colliding with many cars on the road.

The Swift vehicle is seen on the CCTV clip speeding in reverse while other drivers and pedestrians are frantically trying to get away. To escape being struck, a number of people can be seen sprinting in various directions. According to reports, the car struck many more cars, inflicting damage and instilling fear among the neighborhood.

People at the scene were surprised by the risky maneuver since the motorist kept going backward in spite of other cars and pedestrians.

Some individuals tried to stop the automobile and pursued it after seeing the incident in an attempt to apprehend the driver. Nevertheless, the driver and the car were able to flee the scene.

Numerous cars were allegedly damaged in the incident. It was not immediately clear how many automobiles were impacted or if anyone was hurt.

Watch Viral Video

Speeding Swift Car Causes Chaos on Mahal Road / Jagatpura Area in #Jaipur #Rajasthan

Jaipur, November 4–5, 2026: A speeding Maruti Swift car created panic late at night in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur (near the Akshay Patra locality on the Mahal Road / Hare Krishna Marg stretch).

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 5, 2026

Police Examine CCTV Footage to Identify Driver

Ramnagariya police station officer Anil Kumar confirmed that the police had received information about the incident and were investigating the matter. According to the officer, the car's registration number was not clearly visible in the viral video. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.

The investigation is underway, and police are attempting to establish the circumstances that led to the dangerous driving incident. The video has sparked concerns about road safety and reckless driving in residential areas, where pedestrians and motorists can be put at serious risk by such behaviour.